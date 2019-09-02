Quantcast
Trump lashes out at the press for reporting on his cluelessness about Hurricane Dorian

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump attacked the press on Monday for reporting on his inaccurate statement on Hurricane Dorian.

“In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Twenty minutes later, the National Weather Service put out a statement correcting Trump, noting that Alabama was not under threat.

“Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east,” the National Weather Service noted.

Over thirty hours later, Trump falsely claimed that his statement was correct.

“Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter Jon Karl of ABC World News,” Trump posted on Twitter.

“I suggested yesterday at FEMA that, along with Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, even Alabama could possibly come into play, which was true,” Trump falsely claimed.

“They made a big deal about this when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some ‘hurt,'” Trump claimed, despite his own National Weather Service noting his claim was a lie.

“But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn’t play my whole sentence or statement,” Trump argued, even though he himself spread his false claim on Twitter.

“Bad people!” he added.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
