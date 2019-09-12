Hearing audience groans as GOP’s Matt Gaetz rants about ‘low-T’ impeachment inquiry
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) drew groans as he tried to defend President Donald Trump from the threat of impeachment in a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced Thursday the committee was investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment, although he set aside debate over the “nomenclature” of what to call the constitutional process, and Gaetz complained the inquiry was a waste of time.
“If we zoom out a little bit and ask ourselves why we’re here, it may be important to note that throughout all of the majority’s theatrics, they have failed to move the needle at all when it comes to the people of this country,” Gaetz said.
He cited a Monmouth University poll from late last month showing only 35 percent of Americans supported impeachment, compared with 59 percent who opposed, and Gaetz said Democrats had failed to make their case.
“If we just check the scoreboard, my friends, we’ll find that you’re losing and you’re not making up any ground despite the fact that over and over again you try to smear the president of the United States with false accusations,” Gaetz said.
Gaetz said he wasn’t sure what to call the Trump inquiry, and dismissed the process with anti-LGBT slurs.
“I’ve called it impeachment in drag because we’ve sort of dressed up impeachment like an oversight hearing,” Gaetz said. “Perhaps it’s low-T energy impeachment or low-energy impeachment.”
The Florida Republican then drew groans by suggesting that Nadler was afraid of being primaried from the left.
“I would hope, at least, that these proceedings are not more about the chairman’s upcoming primary challenge than about the important work of the committee and about the country,” Gaetz said. “Moan and groan all you want, we’ve got circumstances here where you guys can’t move the country. You don’t have any support for this endeavor and we lurch along — it’s like a ‘Seinfeld’ hearing. It’s a hearing about nothing.”
Texas GOP lawmaker buried in mockery for suggesting the city of Austin should be dissolved
The famously progressive city of Austin has been at war with the GOP-controlled Texas legislature over abortion rights. After Austin awarded a $1-a-year land lease to Planned Parenthood to operate a clinic, the legislature passed a law banning cities from contracting with abortion providers. The city government responded by approving $150,000 in grants to organizations that help women seeking abortions with transportation and lodging costs.
None of this sat well with GOP state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who suggested the legislature should retaliate by abolishing the city government of Austin altogether:
Man praised by Trump for bravery in thwarting mass shooter lied about his actions: police
A man who received praise from President Donald Trump earlier this week for his purported role in distracting a mass shooter lied about his actions during the shooting, El Paso police revealed.
ABC News reports that 50-year-old Texas resident Chris Grant received kind words from Trump this week for purportedly drawing the attention of a shooter in an El Paso Walmart last month away from other victims, thus giving them a chance to escape.
"Chris grabbed -- listen to this -- soda bottles, and anything else in front of him, and began hurling them at the gunman, distracting him from the other shoppers and causing the shooter to turn towards Chris and fire at him,” Trump said during a speech at the White House this week. "Chris suffered two very serious gunshot wounds but he is recovering well and we wish him the best."
Vaccines: Trends, mistrust and consequences
Vaccines have saved tens of millions of lives but immunization rates have stagnated in recent years due in part to fake news stories claiming vaccinations can cause measles, autism or sterility.
Here are some key facts about vaccinations:
- Trends -
Immunization prevents two to three million deaths every year, and could prevent another 1.5 million if vaccination programs were fully implemented.
But vaccination rates have "dangerously" stalled, according to a July report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.
Lats year, 19.8 million children under the age of one did not receive the basic triple "DPT" vaccine against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough, or were not protected against measles.