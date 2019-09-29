Here’s why John Oliver thinks ‘Stupid Watergate II’ might actually take down Trump

John Oliver thinks that President Donald Trump might actually go down in the latest scandal, which he is calling “Stupid Watergate II: The Stupidest Watergate.”

While Democrats may have been here before with Trump’s long list of scandals, it hasn’t quite reached the level that the Ukraine scandal has. The second part is that Rudy Giuliani seems to be making things so much worse for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even in a scandal full of absurd figures, it is worth taking a moment to appreciate the role Rudy Giuliani played. The New York City Subway of New York City mayors,” Oliver joked. “And the man who once f*cked his cousin. Now, is that point strictly relevant here? No, but I would argue that, like Rudy Giuliani and his first wife, are not unrelated.”

Oliver noted that the most absurd part of Giuliani is that he has said and done everything about the scandal out in the open. Not only that, he said it to the press.

“We are meddling in an investigation,” Giuliani once admitted to The New York Times. In an angry Atlantic interview this week, Giuliani ranted that he deserves to be America’s hero, not the whistleblower. “It is impossible that the whistleblower is a hero and I’m not. And I will be the hero! These morons — when this is over, I will be the hero!”

“No, you will not be, and I’ll tell you why: because you will still be Rudy Giuliani,” said Oliver. The best-case scenario would be that one day Giuliani becomes the “masked singer,” but even then he would remove the mask only to reveal that he’s Rudy Giuliani underneath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani, who quit Trump’s legal team after the Robert Mueller report was released, explained that he didn’t want to take money for being Trump’s lawyer because it would mean he would be forced to pay more alimony to his soon-to-be ex-wife. Oliver argued that even that price is too much to pay for Giuliani.

Still, all of this might actually hurt Trump.

“And I know what you’re thinking right now: No it won’t, you f*cking idiot. Nothing Trump does ever affects him. And I do get that,” Oliver confessed. “That is clearly been true. And, yet, still, maybe now because people seem legitimately furious over this. The House has opened an impeachment inquiry and even a few Republicans seem to be treading with caution for a change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It made him wonder, however, why now?

“The president has done so many terrible things, why does this one count? And it’s hard to say but it might just be that this one is simpler in some key ways,” Oliver continued. Unlike Trump as a candidate asking Russia to find Hillary’s emails, ‘if they’re listening,’ this involves him abusing the power of the presidency. Unlike the meeting with Russians at Trump Tower, this time, Trump was undeniably, personally involved. Unlike the multiple potential violations of the emoluments clause, we already have hard proof that this happened. Like Trump’s treatment of migrants, he can’t claim that this is a difference of political opinion. He pressured Ukraine to get something for himself. And unlike the Mueller report’s legalistic description of obstruction of justice, Trump pressuring Ukraine to get dirt on his opponent and then hiding the conversation is easy to understand. It’s just gettable. You don’t need to know any more than that. It is something that presidents should absolutely not be able to do.”

Watch his opener below: