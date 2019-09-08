Here’s how John Oliver thinks Trump’s Sharpie Alabama map predicts the 2020 election map
Comedian John Oliver had the last word on the week of President Donald Trump’s war against the weather or #SharpieGate. Beginning his show Sunday, Oliver said that Trump “seemingly spent the entire week desperately trying to prove he’s in the right when he predicted last Sunday that “Alabama was among the states most likely to be hit by Hurricane Dorian.”
The effort by Trump involved ten tweets, a Rear Admiral of the U.S. Navy, and the National Weather Service telling meteorologists not to dispute the president’s false information. Then there was the infamous map that Trump changed with a Sharpie.
When asked by about it by reporters, Trump insisted he had no idea how his Sharpie drawing managed to get on the official NOAA map.
“Really? You don’t know?” Oliver jabbed. “Are you sure about that? You don’t think that you might have done it? And I have to say, for someone who lies so constantly, it’s genuinely astounding how bad he is at it. There’s a non-zero chance that if he loses every state next year, he’ll claim he’s won by standing next to a fully blue map with the word RED written on it with Sharpie stains on his fingers, saying, ‘How did this happen? I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.'”
A White House official ultimately told the Washington Post that it was Trump who made the drawing, saying, “no one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie…”
Oliver then walked through all the times Trump tried to fix things he didn’t like using a Sharpie, including one incident where an Oliver writer had a story of hers returned to her editor with tons of Sharpie notes written on it from the president.
Oliver then went into a hilarious takedown of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Watch below:
