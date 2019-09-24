Here’s the damning timeline of Trump’s blatantly corrupt Ukrainian collusion

While much of the push for removing President Donald Trump from office has focused on the events described in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally announced that the House of Representatives will begin an “official impeachment inquiry” on Tuesday by specifically citing another impeachable incident entirely.

Trump now finds himself neck-deep in a scandal about his efforts to encourage Ukraine to go after former Vice President Joe Biden; specifically, the president and his team have been urging for an investigation of the events surrounding the work of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on the board of the oil company Burisma. Conservatives have been spinning a conspiracy theory that the former vice president somehow protected his son while carrying out the Obama administration’s diplomacy in Ukraine, which involved applying pressure for the removal of a prosecutor in 2016 who was widely believed to be corrupt.

But much worse than promoting a conspiracy theory, Trump and his allies have pushed for Ukraine to conduct a formal investigation of Biden’s son and, whether explicitly or by corollary and implication, the former vice president himself. This appears to be a blatant abuse of his authority, using the power of the presidency to induce a foreign country into investigating a political opponent. Worse still, this effort appears to not only have the implicit power of the presidency behind it, but the official force of the White House, because at the same time, Trump has been withholding authorized military aid to Ukraine.

This scandal has been covered far less the Russia investigation, and only recently has it become a leading story, so it’s natural that the public may be a bit caught off guard and confused at the series of events. To get caught up, here’s a timeline of key events in the scandal — along with links for further information: