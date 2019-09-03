Morning Joe: Trump’s ‘a low-information guy — and 40 percent of Americans love him for it’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump’s ignorance on a wide variety of topics, but admitted that was what made him popular among his supporters.
The “Morning Joe” host pointed to Trump’s insistence that Alabama had been in the path of Hurricane Dorian, although that claim was refuted by the National Weather Service, and said the president showed little interest in facts.
“He’s just a low-information guy,” Scarborough said. “Facts don’t matter to him.”
He also pointed out that Trump had congratulated Poland on the 80th anniversary of World War II, when the Nazis overran the country, and tried to spin his glaring historical blunder.
“It was interesting after he was caught talking history, he quickly changed the subject to something he was more comfortable with,” Scarborough said. “He’s just not good on facts, he’s not good on history, he’s not good on the Constitution — and 40 percent of Americans love him for it.”
Why cursive handwriting needs to make a school comeback
Teaching connected-style handwriting, otherwise known as cursive handwriting, has fallen out of fashion on many school curricula. Older generations have sometimes been shocked that some younger people today can’t sign their names on official documents or even read a handwritten note.
Canadian provinces have seen a decline in teaching and learning cursive. In Ontario schools, for example, teachers might introduce cursive, but it’s not mandatory.
The crisis of anti-Black racism in schools persists across generations
Recent reports of the schooling experiences of Black students in elementary, middle and high school in Toronto tell a story of negligence and disregard. This disregard includes a lack of access to appropriate reading materials and supportive relationships with teachers and administrators.
In conversations about their school life, Black students talk about adverse treatment by their teachers and peers, including regular use of the “n-word.”
These issues contribute to alienating and problematic school days for Black students. And none of this is new: racism in Toronto and Ontario schools has been ongoing for decades.
