Morning Joe: Trump’s ‘a low-information guy — and 40 percent of Americans love him for it’

Published

12 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump’s ignorance on a wide variety of topics, but admitted that was what made him popular among his supporters.

The “Morning Joe” host pointed to Trump’s insistence that Alabama had been in the path of Hurricane Dorian, although that claim was refuted by the National Weather Service, and said the president showed little interest in facts.

“He’s just a low-information guy,” Scarborough said. “Facts don’t matter to him.”

He also pointed out that Trump had congratulated Poland on the 80th anniversary of World War II, when the Nazis overran the country, and tried to spin his glaring historical blunder.

“It was interesting after he was caught talking history, he quickly changed the subject to something he was more comfortable with,” Scarborough said. “He’s just not good on facts, he’s not good on history, he’s not good on the Constitution — and 40 percent of Americans love him for it.”

