Historian warns that you shouldn’t trust Trump’s phone call transcript for a second
Published 1 min ago
By Tana Ganeva
Tana Ganeva
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would release an unredacted transcript of his conversation with the president of Ukraine, amidst criticisms that he made have offered the president a quid pro quo in exchange for information about Joe Biden.
As the historian Kevin Kruse pointed out on Twitter, the move is straight out of Richard Nixon’s playbook.
Nixon released his own transcripts of the Oval Office tapes — which turned out to be wildly misleading. https://t.co/CZp8hlnAbA
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 24, 2019
Trump says he will release the full Ukraine call transcript tomorrow
Published17 mins ago
onSeptember 24, 2019
ByBrad Reed
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he would authorize the release of the full transcript of his now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," the president wrote on Twitter. "You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"
GOP consultant says it’s time for his own party’s senators to feel the heat on impeachment
Published45 mins ago
onSeptember 24, 2019
ByBrad Reed
Mike Murphy, a longtime Republican consultant, has written an editorial in the Washington Post arguing that House Democrats should go through with impeaching President Donald Trump, if for no other reason than to shine a spotlight on Republican senators.
In his editorial, Murphy writes that the latest scandal surrounding Trump's phone call aimed at pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden has left Republicans no more room for ambiguity.
Families of Aurora shooting victims demand Warner Bros. fight for gun reform ahead of Joker release
Published1 hour ago
onSeptember 24, 2019
ByTana Ganeva
In 2012, James Holmes walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, showing The Dark Knight Rises and unloaded a hail of bullets, killing 12 people.
With the film's sequel, The Joker, slated for release soon survivors and family members of the victims are urging Warner Brothers to take release the film in a socially responsible manner, reports the Hollywood Reporter. They're not calling for a boycott. Rather, they want the company to donate to anti-gun advocacy groups and victims' funds.