House Oversight Committee probing whether Trump’s transportation secretary improperly helped her family’s company
No sooner had Axios reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to aggressively step up her attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell than the New York Times reported that the House Oversight Committee had escalated its investigation of McConnell’s wife, Transportation Department Secretary Elaine Chao, by asking her to hand over documents pertaining to communication with her family’s shipping company.
Led by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, the House Oversight Committee is investigating Chao to determine if there are any conflicts of interest between her activities as Commerce Department secretary in the Trump Administration and her connection to Foremost Group — a New York City-based shipping company owned by Chao’s family. Activities that the House Oversight Committee considers questionable, according to New York Times reporters Eric Lipton and Michael Forsythe, include public appearances with her father James Chao (who founded Foremost Group) and plans to simultaneously meet with her father and Chinese government officials.
In a letter sent to Chao on Monday, the House Oversight Committee noted that “federal regulations prohibit federal employees from using their public offices for the ‘private gain’” of friends or family members. The letter, signed by Cummings and Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, reads, “Several reports indicate that you have used your official position to benefit Foremost Group, a shipping company owned by your father and sisters that is headquartered in New York and operates a fleet that transports materials to and from China.”
The letter also inquires about Chao’s failure to sell, in 2018, her interest in the company Vulcan Materials Company as she had promised. Vulcan manufactures road construction materials.
A spokesperson for Chao has stated that as Transportation Department secretary, she has taken no official action designed to boost Foremost Group.
Trump left G7 leaders ‘mostly speechless’ with repeated stories about ‘great guy’ Kim Jong-un: report
President Donald Trump's bizarre infatuation with Kim Jong-un has reached new heights, as sources tell BuzzFeed News that the president has repeatedly regaled world leaders with the same story about his relationship with the North Korean leader.
Essentially, Trump has repeatedly told leaders about meeting Kim in Singapore in 2018 and explaining to him the origins of "Little Rocket Man," the nickname that the president swiped from the classic Elton John song and then repeatedly used to taunt North Korea's government over its missile tests.
Republican sheriff throws support behind Democrats in Florida because the GOP ‘has lost its way’
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Hillsborough County Democratic Party held the biggest fundraiser in its history this Saturday night, bringing in $130,000 with more donations set to come.
The achievement is all the more notable since the fundraiser was held during a political off season and didn't even include a high-profile speaker. Just 5 years ago, the Florida Democrats raised only $25,182 during the entire 2014 election year.
Commentary
Republicans know Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath — they just don’t care
The debate over whether the most recent Supreme Court justice perjured himself during his Senate hearing last year — which would be an impeachable offense — fired up again over the weekend, after New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly published new evidence confirming stories that Kavanaugh whipped out his penis on not just one, but perhaps two non-consenting women as a student at Yale in the 1980s. The article was promoting Pogrebin and Kelly's new book, "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation," which showcases a year's worth of in-depth research into Kavanaugh's past. They interviewed many witnesses the FBI overlooked during its own investigation of Kavanaugh's background.