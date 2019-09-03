How Trump’s month-long August meltdown revealed the shocking extent of mental decline: reporter

New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser spent a good deal of time looking over President Donald Trump’s tweets for the past month and she determined that the president has grown even more unhinged than he has been in the past.
Glasser prefaces her piece by describing the psychic toll reviewing all of the president’s tweets and statements in August took on her, before she then explains why she believes the review of Trump last month was an important project.
“To revisit a month in the life of this President was exhausting, a dark journey to a nasty and contentious place,” she writes. “And, while Trump’s performance raised many questions that we can’t answer about just what is going on in his head, it was also revelatory: the thirty-one days of August, 2019, turn out to be an extraordinary catalogue of Trump’s in-our-faces meltdown.”
Glasser notes that while Trump has always used his Twitter account to stir controversy, his total volume of tweets in August 2019 more than doubled the volume of tweets in August 2017.
“The Trump Twitter archive records two hundred and eighty-seven Trump tweets and retweets in August, 2017, compared to six hundred and eighty in August, 2019,” she reports.
She then catalogs the many, many people Trump insulted on Twitter throughout the month: The prime minister of Denmark, former White House official Anthony Scaramucci, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and assorted cable news hosts and Democratic presidential candidates.
In contrast to his attacks on domestic critics and members of allied governments, Trump went out of his way to praise authoritarian leaders ranging from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
