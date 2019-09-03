Quantcast
Connect with us

How Trump’s month-long August meltdown revealed the shocking extent of mental decline: reporter

Published

4 mins ago

on

New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser spent a good deal of time looking over President Donald Trump’s tweets for the past month and she determined that the president has grown even more unhinged than he has been in the past.

Glasser prefaces her piece by describing the psychic toll reviewing all of the president’s tweets and statements in August took on her, before she then explains why she believes the review of Trump last month was an important project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To revisit a month in the life of this President was exhausting, a dark journey to a nasty and contentious place,” she writes. “And, while Trump’s performance raised many questions that we can’t answer about just what is going on in his head, it was also revelatory: the thirty-one days of August, 2019, turn out to be an extraordinary catalogue of Trump’s in-our-faces meltdown.”

Glasser notes that while Trump has always used his Twitter account to stir controversy, his total volume of tweets in August 2019 more than doubled the volume of tweets in August 2017.

“The Trump Twitter archive records two hundred and eighty-seven Trump tweets and retweets in August, 2017, compared to six hundred and eighty in August, 2019,” she reports.

She then catalogs the many, many people Trump insulted on Twitter throughout the month: The prime minister of Denmark, former White House official Anthony Scaramucci, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and assorted cable news hosts and Democratic presidential candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast to his attacks on domestic critics and members of allied governments, Trump went out of his way to praise authoritarian leaders ranging from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Read Glasser’s full analysis of Trump’s August meltdown here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Trump’s month-long August meltdown revealed the shocking extent of mental decline: reporter

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser spent a good deal of time looking over President Donald Trump's tweets for the past month and she determined that the president has grown even more unhinged than he has been in the past.

Glasser prefaces her piece by describing the psychic toll reviewing all of the president's tweets and statements in August took on her, before she then explains why she believes the review of Trump last month was an important project.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence and his congressman brother have spent more than $250,000 at Trump-owned properties

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Mike Pence speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Vice President Mike Pence's political group has spent nearly a quarter million dollars at properties owned by President Donald Trump.

Election records show the Great America Committee associated with Pence has paid about $224,000 to the Trump International Hotel in Washington and its steakhouse, among other properties owned by the president, reported The Daily Beast.

Pence’s brother, first-year Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), amended FEC filings this year after USA Today reported that his campaign appeared to be illegally paying for him to live at the Trump hotel.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump forces Mike Pence to stay loyal by making him complicit in his corruption: columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Mike Pence's office confirmed that the Vice President--who is traveling with his family--is staying at President Trump's golf course in Doonberg, Ireland at Trump's behest.

From there, Pence is flying an hour to Dublin to meet with state officials, and then flying back--all on taxpayer dollars.

Writing in New York Magazine, columnist Jonathan Chait notes that the incident is particularly outrageous because it's so clearly corrupt--and for the very small payoff of a few extra guests at Trump's properties. It also makes Pence complicit in Trump's corruption, notes Chait.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image