Hurricane Dorian increases to Category 3 storm — and ‘if you’re in South Carolina it’s too late’

MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins updated viewers Wednesday night that Hurricane Dorian had increased to a Category 3 storm after falling to a Category 2 earlier int he day.

Winds are now up to 115 mph maximum with substantial gusts.

“If anyone has yet to evacuate east North Carolina, you don’t have much time left,” warned Karins. “In South Carolina, it’s probably too late. Hopefully, everyone listened to their emergency managers.”

He said that the storm is still slow-moving, at just 7 mph and is just 100 miles from Charleston. It seems to be on a north trajectory, he explained. It is now headed for the eastern part of the Carolinas, bringing hefty flooding along with it.

If you’re interested in helping the people dealing with the storm, you can donate at one of these options:

If you want to help the people of Florida or the Virgin Islands, you can donate to the Florida United Way or VI United Way, the Florida Animal rescue, the Humane Society of St. Thomas or Florida, the World Hope Fund or the International Relief Teams. José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the South Carolina United Way, the North Carolina United Way, the South Carolina Humane Society and North Carolina Humane Society.

Watch his update below: