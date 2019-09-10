‘I approve this message’: Elizabeth Warren trolls ‘Mad Money’s’ Jim Cramer for saying Wall Street is scared of her

On Tuesday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer, the host of “Mad Money,” said that Wall Street executives are terrified of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-CA) — and are saying that “she’s got to be stopped” in her bid for the White House:

“She’s got to be stopped.” Jim Cramer and a @CNBC panel discuss Wall Street executives being absolutely terrified of Elizabeth Warren and how they’ve never seen anything quite like it before. This is the greatest Warren campaign ad possible. pic.twitter.com/VCrGOfxOX0 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 10, 2019

But this information did not faze Warren at all. In fact, she gleefully posted the segment to her own timeline — and joked that it might as well be a campaign-approved commercial for her candidacy:

I'm Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

Warren, who cut her teeth as a banking regulator, is running for president on a broad encyclopedia of economic reforms, many of them designed to reduce income inequality, curtail corporate power, and expand rights for workers.