‘I approve this message’: Elizabeth Warren trolls ‘Mad Money’s’ Jim Cramer for saying Wall Street is scared of her
On Tuesday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer, the host of “Mad Money,” said that Wall Street executives are terrified of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-CA) — and are saying that “she’s got to be stopped” in her bid for the White House:
“She’s got to be stopped.”
Jim Cramer and a @CNBC panel discuss Wall Street executives being absolutely terrified of Elizabeth Warren and how they’ve never seen anything quite like it before. This is the greatest Warren campaign ad possible. pic.twitter.com/VCrGOfxOX0
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 10, 2019
But this information did not faze Warren at all. In fact, she gleefully posted the segment to her own timeline — and joked that it might as well be a campaign-approved commercial for her candidacy:
I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Warren, who cut her teeth as a banking regulator, is running for president on a broad encyclopedia of economic reforms, many of them designed to reduce income inequality, curtail corporate power, and expand rights for workers.
2020 Election
‘I approve this message’: Elizabeth Warren trolls ‘Mad Money’s’ Jim Cramer for saying Wall Street is scared of her
On Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer, the host of "Mad Money," said that Wall Street executives are terrified of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-CA) — and are saying that "she's got to be stopped" in her bid for the White House:
"She's got to be stopped."
Jim Cramer and a @CNBC panel discuss Wall Street executives being absolutely terrified of Elizabeth Warren and how they've never seen anything quite like it before. This is the greatest Warren campaign ad possible. pic.twitter.com/VCrGOfxOX0
2020 Election
‘Democracy for some, but not for all’: Report reveals nearly 1,700 polling places closed since Supreme Court weakened Voting Rights Act
"Seems like Republicans don't want people to vote...wonder what they are worried about."
Civil rights advocates said Tuesday that The U.S. Supreme Court must restore a key provision of the Voting Rights Act after a sweeping new report showed how the court's decision led to the closure of nearly 1,700 polling places across the American South.
The Leadership Conference Education Fund's study, "Democracy Diverted," revealed Tuesday that nearly 1,200 of the polling places were closed between the 2014 and 2018 midterm elections, "underscoring the scale of this assault on U.S. democracy."
2020 Election
NC Trump voter sulks over president’s 2020 chances: It’s going to take a ‘miracle’ for him to win
A Republican voter told ABC News that it will take a "miracle" for President Donald Trump to keep power.
The man, who was identified as a Trump voter, spoke to ABC News at the president's Monday rally for the North Carolina special elections.
"I'm worried about every one of 'em," the man said of the slate of Democratic presidential candidates.
The man said that a number of the candidates could defeat Trump.
"Some of their ideas appeal to younger people," he warned. "It's gonna take another miracle for President Trump and the rest of these conservatives to keep power."