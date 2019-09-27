‘I think Russia has a hand in this’: Nancy Pelosi thinks Ukraine scandal goes even deeper

The Ukraine scandal might be connected to the still unresolved Russia scandal, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The California Democrat appeared Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where she linked the scandal that finally launched an impeachment inquiry to a scandal investigated for nearly two years by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I think Russia has a hand in this, by the way,” Pelosi said. “But we saw what the Russian disruption of our election last time, their interference, 100 percent confidence of the intelligence community, high confidence in the intelligence community, that the Russians disrupted our election. That was wrong.”

“The integrity of our elections is central to our democracy,” she added. “So what the president did in inviting outside intervention into our election is — it goes beyond the pale. So that, and then to use what was in a bipartisan way passed by Congress to have this assistance to go to Ukraine is wrong. So actually we have a double whammy because he’s violating the Constitution by overriding an act of Congress.”