‘I think Russia has a hand in this’: Nancy Pelosi thinks Ukraine scandal goes even deeper
The Ukraine scandal might be connected to the still unresolved Russia scandal, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The California Democrat appeared Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where she linked the scandal that finally launched an impeachment inquiry to a scandal investigated for nearly two years by special counsel Robert Mueller.
“I think Russia has a hand in this, by the way,” Pelosi said. “But we saw what the Russian disruption of our election last time, their interference, 100 percent confidence of the intelligence community, high confidence in the intelligence community, that the Russians disrupted our election. That was wrong.”
“The integrity of our elections is central to our democracy,” she added. “So what the president did in inviting outside intervention into our election is — it goes beyond the pale. So that, and then to use what was in a bipartisan way passed by Congress to have this assistance to go to Ukraine is wrong. So actually we have a double whammy because he’s violating the Constitution by overriding an act of Congress.”
Under pressure from labor leaders and striking workers, GM agrees to fund health coverage during walkout
"Your health care should never be in the hands of greedy corporations who can take it away to punish workers."
Workers' rights supporters celebrated Thursday after General Motors caved to pressure and agreed to continue paying healthcare premiums for thousands of striking workers.
The company moved to fund its employees' benefits after its earlier announcement that United Auto Workers (UAW) would have to fund workers' healthcare during the strike was met with scorn from labor leaders and lawmakers.
‘Ranting like a crazy person’: Internet roars with laughter as enraged Trump tweets gibberish
On Friday morning, seemingly pushed to breaking point by disastrous scandals and a looming impeachment, President Donald Trump tweeted a bizarre attack on CNN, accusing them of "purposely" removing a "hyphen" (actually an apostrophe) from his tweet "discribing" Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!
Nancy Pelosi sets sights on ‘rogue’ William Barr in Ukraine scandal: ‘What he did broke the law’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Attorney General William Barr for going "rogue" and destroying his reputation to protect President Donald Trump.
A whistleblower complaint filed against the president by an intelligence official implicates the attorney general in scheme to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 campaign, and Pelosi accused Barr of participating in a coverup.
"He's gone rogue," Pelosi told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Host Joe Scarborough asked Pelosi to deliver a message to anyone in the White House who might be watching, and he asked her to specifically comment on the attorney general.