‘I thought that was very Satanic’: Fox News guest whines about 2020 candidate talking about white supremacy

Satan was invoked on Fox News on Tuesday as a guest whined about a Democratic presidential candidate campaigning against white supremacy in the age of Donald Trump.

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was joined by right-wing activist Austen “Fleccas” Fletcher for a segment that was essentially whataboutism – the logical fallacy often used to deflect attention away from pressing needs by people suggesting something else is discussed instead.

Fleccas attacked Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) — while denying there can be racism in America because he had visited Newark and did not see any neo-Nazis.

“I’ve been watching Cory parade himself around the country as if he’s a champion of the people, I’ve been watching him talk to, you know, his audience and say, ‘Oh, we’re fighting back against Nazis and white supremacists and all these issues,’ and I thought that was interesting, cause Cory, I went to your district, I didn’t see any Nazis or white supremacists there, I did see people suffering in poverty though, I did see needles on the street and the playgrounds, I did talk to people who had lead in their water,” he said.

Booker represents the entire state of New Jersey, not just the city of Newark where he used to be mayor.

“And I just think it’s really interesting because Cory wants to manufacture this zombie boogeyman in order to divide the country and scare people into voting for him so he can become more powerful and I thought that was really Satanic,” Fleccas concluded.

Watch:

This dude just called Cory Booker "satanic" pic.twitter.com/EAKmOugfYz — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 4, 2019