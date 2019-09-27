Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I want the Putin calls’: Former ambassador to Russia explains why Trump’s calls would be ‘so revealing’

Published

12 mins ago

on

America’s former ambassador to Russia explained on MSNBC on Friday why he wants the White House to release the transcripts of President Donald Trump’s conversations with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

Ambassador Michael McFaul appeared on the network on the same day that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Trump to not release the transcripts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for transcripts of phone conversations, my mother when bringing me up said that reading other people’s letters is inappropriate,” Lavrov said at the United Nations.

“It is indecent,” Lavrov argued. “For two people elected by their nations to be at the helm, there are diplomatic manners that suppose a certain level of confidentiality.”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews interviewed McFaul about the growing scandal.

“You know, Ambassador, shadowing all this is what we know about the president’s seeming — on the hook, in hock to president Putin, and my wonder is shadowing all of this is the idea playing tough with Ukraine must have been wonderful news to Putin,” Matthews said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t agree more,” McFaul replied.

“And if the president’s offering up transcripts of calls I want the Putin calls,” McFaul added. “Those would be extremely revealing because you’re right.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I want the Putin calls’: Former ambassador to Russia explains why Trump’s calls would be ‘so revealing’

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

America's former ambassador to Russia explained on MSNBC on Friday why he wants the White House to release the transcripts of President Donald Trump's conversations with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

Ambassador Michael McFaul appeared on the network on the same day that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Trump to not release the transcripts.

“As for transcripts of phone conversations, my mother when bringing me up said that reading other people’s letters is inappropriate,” Lavrov said at the United Nations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

One of Trump’s radical judge picks just got thrown into the Ukraine scandal

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Yet another person could suffer fallout as a result of President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal and subsequent impeachment inquiry: Steven Menashi, Trump's nominee for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals — and a key White House legal aide.

On Friday, the Huffington Post reported that four Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee, including ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), sent Menashi a letter demanding that he clarify any knowledge he had about the call, and giving him until October 7 to respond.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican backing impeachment could face 14-20 challengers in GOP primary

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

On Friday, the impeachment inquiry led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) became bipartisan after Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) announced his support for the process to move forward.

Supporters of President Donald Trump were outraged instantly outraged at the Nevada Republican.

https://twitter.com/GOP_Grassroots/status/1177686906047549440

But Aomdei already knew he had a primary coming.

"I am looking forward to running in the 2020 Republican primary against the 14 to 20 Republican hopefuls who can’t wait to put their foot between my shoulder blades," Amodei told Nevada Independent reporter Jon Ralston in March.

Continue Reading
 
 