‘I want the Putin calls’: Former ambassador to Russia explains why Trump’s calls would be ‘so revealing’

America’s former ambassador to Russia explained on MSNBC on Friday why he wants the White House to release the transcripts of President Donald Trump’s conversations with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

Ambassador Michael McFaul appeared on the network on the same day that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Trump to not release the transcripts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for transcripts of phone conversations, my mother when bringing me up said that reading other people’s letters is inappropriate,” Lavrov said at the United Nations.

“It is indecent,” Lavrov argued. “For two people elected by their nations to be at the helm, there are diplomatic manners that suppose a certain level of confidentiality.”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews interviewed McFaul about the growing scandal.

“You know, Ambassador, shadowing all this is what we know about the president’s seeming — on the hook, in hock to president Putin, and my wonder is shadowing all of this is the idea playing tough with Ukraine must have been wonderful news to Putin,” Matthews said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t agree more,” McFaul replied.

“And if the president’s offering up transcripts of calls I want the Putin calls,” McFaul added. “Those would be extremely revealing because you’re right.”

Watch: