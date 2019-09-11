If we can protect kids from vaping, we can protect them from guns: Democratic senator
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be taking action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, as vaping has been linked to a growing number of mysterious, life-threatening respiratory cases.
On CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Thursday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pointed out a glaring reality: If we can ban an entire class of nicotine products to protect children, we should be able to do the same with weapons of war.
“On the issue of bipartisanship, part of my hope for this gun legislation is the fact that we did achieve a bipartisan compromise on immigration reform,” said Blumenthal. “Just a few years ago, Lindsey Graham and I and others helped to lead in an overwhelmingly passed measure that reformed a broken immigration system … We need legislation, and it’s time for us in the Senate to come together and end the epidemic of gun violence just as we must end the epidemic of vaping.”
Anchor Chris Cuomo agreed.
“On a day like this, I’m not going to be the enemy of optimism, and maybe there is a carry through on if they want to protect kids from something that could be a danger from e-cigarettes, maybe they’ll see the same rationale in dealing with guns,” said Cuomo. “Thank you for fighting these fights. They matter to your constituents and the country.”
Watch below:
CNN
