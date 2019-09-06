‘Ignorance and nonsense’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe torches ‘unstable’ Trump for Dorian debacle

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed President Donald Trump for needlessly panicking Alabama, and then lying about incorrectly placing the state in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The “Morning Joe” host said he was going crazy watching the president’s continued insistence that forecasters believed the storm would hit the southern state, although those predictions were revised as the hurricane developed — and Dorian did not, in fact, reach Alabama.

“So much of this is just farce, and I have gotten to the point — I pull my hair out at the ignorance and the nonsense,” Scarborough said. “But in a case like this, he panicked people in Alabama, now he’s lying about it, and he’s doing that instead of doing what every president I ever dealt with during these storms — whether it was Bill Clinton or George W. Bush, or governors like Lawton Chiles or Jeb Bush — I mean, when those storms are about to hit shore, all of their attention and focus was on protecting the people that were in the path of the storm.”

“Donald Trump, bizarrely enough, was focused on a Sharpie doodle that he had done several days before,” Scarborough added, “and there are of course the whole world is watching. There are consequences in Russia and China and Saudi Arabia and across the world that our leader seems this detached and this unstable emotionally.”