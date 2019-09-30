‘Ignorant’ Lindsey Graham flayed on Morning Joe for epic legal flop
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough urged Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to go back to law school and re-learn the rules of evidence.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman dismissed evidence in a whistleblower complaint as “hearsay,” and the “Morning Joe” host said Graham — an attorney — should know better.
“Then you have Lindsey Graham, who of course loved the idea of impeachment in 1999,” Scarborough said, “and now Lindsey Graham talking about hearsay as if he is a kid that hasn’t even taken the LSAT yet, and he is running the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he has no idea how hearsay does or does not play into evidence.”
Scarborough said the whistleblower’s claims are corroborated by call summary records released by the White House, and he urged the Republican senator to examine that evidence, or take remedial law courses.
“No, no, no, Lindsey, you need to read a Hornbook on evidence, you need to go back to the very beginning,” Scarborough said. “Oh, my god. It is staggering that this guy runs the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he knows nothing about hearsay or else he is just acting in such bad faith that he doesn’t even deserve a voting card. This is black-and-white law, and Lindsey is wrong.”
“The only question is whether the guy running the Senate Judiciary Committee knows how ignorant he is,” Scarborough added. “He can talk to any lawyer in South Carolina on either side of the aisle, and they will tell him that he is dead wrong.”
Spies and the White House have a history of running wild without congressional oversight
At the heart of the current crisis over President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is an intelligence whistleblower whose information has finally made it into public view.
The whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s interaction with Zelenskiy was initially withheld from the House Intelligence Committee, something which the committee chairman protested was a violation of the law.
Saudi prince says war with Iran would gut world economy
Saudi Arabia's crown prince said in an interview aired Sunday that war with Iran would devastate the global economy and he prefers a non-military solution to tensions with his regional rival.
"If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran, we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests," Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the CBS program "60 Minutes."
"Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven?t seen in our lifetimes," the prince said.
The prince said a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be catastrophic for the world economy.
Trump has has flipped from ‘bring it on’ to ‘desperation’ as impeachment has become a reality: CNN’s Avlon
During an early morning CNN panel on Donald Trump's manic tweeting over the weekend -- including threatening a "Civil War" if he is impeached -- contributor Jon Avlon noted that the president's bravado has faded and been replaced with "desperation."
Sitting in with "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota and guest host Jim Sciuto, Avlon immediately jumped on Trump's "Civil War " tweet that outraged Democrats and Republicans's alike.