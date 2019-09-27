Impeaching Trump is bipartisan: First Republican congressman comes out in favor of impeachment inquiry

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) has become the first Republican congressman to endorse the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump:
According to the Nevada Independent, Amodei is reserving judgment on whether Trump has actually committed an impeachable offense, but supports efforts to investigate. “Let’s put it through the process and see what happens,” he said.
Previously, one other Republican congressman had suggested the president committed impeachable offenses: Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan. But Amash left the GOP to become an independent in July, long before the impeachment inquiry was announced. Additionally, two Republican governors, Phil Scott of Vermont and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, have signed on to the effort.
Currently a majority of House lawmakers support the inquiry, launched to investigate the president’s apparent attempts to extort the Ukrainian president into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
