Impeaching Trump is bipartisan: First Republican congressman comes out in favor of impeachment inquiry

37 mins ago

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) has become the first Republican congressman to endorse the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump:

According to the Nevada Independent, Amodei is reserving judgment on whether Trump has actually committed an impeachable offense, but supports efforts to investigate. “Let’s put it through the process and see what happens,” he said.

Previously, one other Republican congressman had suggested the president committed impeachable offenses: Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan. But Amash left the GOP to become an independent in July, long before the impeachment inquiry was announced. Additionally, two Republican governors, Phil Scott of Vermont and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, have signed on to the effort.

Currently a majority of House lawmakers support the inquiry, launched to investigate the president’s apparent attempts to extort the Ukrainian president into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.


Trump’s Ukraine envoy resigns after questions emerge about his ties to Rudy Giuliani: report

4 mins ago

September 27, 2019

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Kurt Volker, a State Department special envoy to the Ukraine, has resigned:

Kurt Volker resigns as special envoy for Ukraine amid impeachment battle centering on Trump’s efforts to pressure the former Soviet republic for damaging information about Democrats.

— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 27, 2019

Open warfare erupts at Fox News between news department and pro-Trump hosts: Hollywood Reporter

12 mins ago

September 27, 2019

On Thursday, Vanity Fair documented "management bedlam" at Fox News as a Tucker Carlson guest attacked legal analyst Andrew Napolitano as a "fool" for backing impeachment of President Donald Trump, Shepard Smith criticized Carlson for not standing up for a colleague, and the network admonished Smith — all while Sean Hannity is privately wringing his hands about the whistleblower scandal and former House Speaker Paul Ryan is advising Lachlan Murdoch to prepare the network for a post-Trump political landscape.

