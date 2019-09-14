In ‘disgusting’ move, Jeff Bezos abruptly cuts health benefits for nearly 2,000 part-time Whole Foods workers
“I am in shock. I’ve worked here 15 years. This is why I keep the job—because of my benefits.”
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday cut benefits for part-time workers at his grocery chain Whole Foods, drawing criticism from the left for a move that could leave thousands of people without health insurance.
“Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world,” Boston-based activist Jonathan Cohn said on Twitter. “This is disgusting.”
“Recall that one of Bezos’s first acts as publisher of the Washington Post was to cut his staff’s retirement benefits.”
—writer Elon Green
Business Insider reporter Hayley Peterson broke the story. The decision will affect 1,900 of the business’s 95,000 workers—the ones who work part-time, or around 20 hours a week.
“We are providing team members with resources to find alternative healthcare coverage options, or to explore full-time, healthcare-eligible positions starting at 30 hours per week,” a Whole Foods spokesperson told Peterson. “All Whole Foods Market team members continue to receive employment benefits including a 20% in-store discount.”
One employee, who has been working for the company for 15 years but felt anonymity was necessary to avoid retribution for speaking out, said she was devastated by the news.
“I am in shock,” said the employee. “I’ve worked here 15 years. This is why I keep the job—because of my benefits.”
Producer Jennifer Solotaroff took to Twitter to tell her story of being a Whole Foods employee and to explain to her audience the importance of benefits for the company’s part-time staff.
“I worked at Whole Foods and it was the kind of job where people were able to work and go about their life,” said Solotaroff. “Employees were taken care of and you could feel it—the morale was great, it was a diverse environment, and employees felt supported. So much of that had to do with coverage.”
The news of Bezos’s decision didn’t come as a surprise to writer Elon Green.
“Recall that one of Bezos’s first acts as publisher of The Washington Post was to cut his staff’s retirement benefits,” Green tweeted.
The move came less than a month after Bezos signed a pledge to invest in workers, The Verge explained:
Last month, Amazon joined a number of other tech companies and Fortune 500 firms in signing a letter outlining the purpose of a corporation as something not just designed to return shareholder value, but also to serve employees and the community. “Each of our stakeholders is essential,” the pledge read. “We commit to deliver value to all of them, for the future success of our companies, our communities and our country.”
That disconnect between words and actions, Business Insider columnist Bob Bryan said, proves there’s no substitute for solidarity.
“The Whole Foods decision is not just hypocritical of Bezos, but also proves why workers should never put too much trust in kind words from CEOs and instead push for lasting changes to uphold their interests and those of their coworkers,” Bryan wrote.
Breaking Banner
Confederate statue apologist sues Charlottesville newspaper for revealing he’s descended from slaveowners
Ever since the deadly white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, there have been efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that served as a rallying point for neo-Nazi groups, as well as a separate monument to "Stonewall" Jackson — efforts so far defeated by state laws prohibiting that any memorials to war figures be taken down.
One of the most prominent local defenders of the statues, who has signed on to multiple lawsuits to keep them in place, is Edward Dickinson Tayloe III. "Both monuments are memorials of the War Between the States," said a complaint filed by Tayloe and a dozen other plaintiffs, "and to veterans of that War."
Breaking Banner
Trump declares himself a ‘Very Stable Genius!’ — then launches nasty attack on MSNBC’s Joy Reid
Donald Trump indulged his Saturday Morning Twitter habit by blurting out that he is a "Very Stable Genius!" and then launched into a diatribe against MSNBC's Joy Ried saying she doesn't have the "it factor" for "showbiz."
In his first weird and brief posting to his Twitter account, the President wrote, "'A Very Stable Genius!' Thank you," with no explanaition for the outburst.
He then turned on Reid, the African-American host of MSNBC's "AM Joy," with some ugly smears.
"Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?" Trump tweeted. "Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!"
The most influential scientist you may never have heard of
Alexander von Humboldt sought to see and understand everything. By the time he drew his self-portrait at age 45, Humboldt had tutored himself in every branch of science, spent more than five years on a 6,000-mile scientific trek through South America, pioneered new methods for the graphical display of information, set a world mountain climbing record that stood for 30 years and established himself as one of the world’s most famous scientists, having helped to define many of today’s natural sciences.
Born in Berlin 250 years ago on Sept. 14, 1769, Humboldt is sometimes called the last Renaissance man – he embodied all that was known about the world in his day. He spent the last three decades of his life writing “Kosmos,” an attempt to provide a scientific account of all aspects of nature. Though unfinished at the time of his death in 1859, the four completed volumes are one of the most ambitious works of science ever published, conveying an extraordinary breadth of understanding.