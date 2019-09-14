Internet buries ‘repugnant racist’ Trump over ugly Joy Reid smears: ‘Another attack on an African-American woman’

Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on MSNBC host Joy Reid set off a round of criticism of the president, with some noting that the president has once again attacked a woman of color.

On Saturday morning the president smeared the “AM Joy” host and professed to know nothing about her, yet his tweet seemed to show that he is very aware of her work covering him to say nothing of her book about him.

The president wrote, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Trump is melting down faster than the Nazis at the end of Indiana Jones. Hilarious. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) September 14, 2019

Sorry, but @JoyAnnReid has got your number and when it comes to talent and reputations…a sexual assaulting, scam-running, fake reality show hosting, child-raping fraud should keep his mouth shut. #reiders — Gailen David (@gailendavid) September 14, 2019

Lol we alllll know you’re gonna be hate-watching Ms. @JoyAnnReid at 10:00 am on @MSNBC She terrifies you, you small man. pic.twitter.com/vSgrZKjnhQ — fuckcancer (@fuckcancer56) September 14, 2019

I've met her. She could knock your sorry ass into the middle of next week blindfolded while eating a sandwich and juggling chainsaws. — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) September 14, 2019

Donald Trump never won an Emmy. — Lefty Dennis Miller (@MillerLefty) September 14, 2019

I wonder why you don’t have the guts to attack Michelle Obama. You scared, bro? — Serena Anti-Trump (@PikachuSerena) September 14, 2019

She has a show that’s still on the air and not canceled, unlike you, fuckface. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 14, 2019

Joy-Ann Reid is a strong black woman who already endured massive online bullying multiple times and survived it all. She is resilient. This latest attack from the President of the United States will not faze her in the least and in fact will boost her profile on MSNBC. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 14, 2019

Another attack on an African-American woman. Joy is one of the brightest minds in journalism. — David Hoffman (@atDavidHoffman) September 14, 2019

Who the hell is @JoyAnnReid? She’s a smart, strong, powerful black woman who’s gonna have the last laugh when you’re impeached, indicted and imprisoned… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 14, 2019