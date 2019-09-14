Quantcast
Internet buries ‘repugnant racist’ Trump over ugly Joy Reid smears: ‘Another attack on an African-American woman’

1 min ago

Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on MSNBC host Joy Reid set off a round of criticism of the president, with some noting that the president has once again attacked a woman of color.

On Saturday morning the president smeared the “AM Joy” host and professed to know nothing about her, yet his tweet seemed to show that he is very aware of her work covering him to say nothing of her book about him.

The president wrote, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

You can see Trump’s tweet and the responses to him below:


