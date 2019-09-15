Quantcast
Internet fears Trump’s ‘locked and loaded’ tweet about oil field bomb means he’s gearing up for war with Iran

2 mins ago

the largest U.S. oil producer can be brought to its knees with a drone carrying a bomb. President Donald Trump responded to intelligence that the drone didn’t originate in Yemen, but rather from Iraq or Iran, by saying he was “locked and loaded.”

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

He went on to proclaim that there is enough oil to go around for everyone.

“The US Secretary of State has already blamed Iran & said the attack didn’t originate in Yemen,” tweeted CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond. “A senior admin official told reporters today the attack likely originated in Iran or Iraq. Now Trump says US is “locked and loaded,” but not yet naming ‘culprit.'”

You can see the other responses below:


3 out of 9 companies in one state have filed for bankruptcy since Trump promised to ‘bring back coal’

25 mins ago

September 15, 2019

Donald Trump in coal hard hat thumbs up

President Donald Trump's promises to coal miners have fallen along with his other broken campaign promises. Another state is facing the harsh reality that Trump is not riding in on a white horse to save them.

According to Axios, three out of the nine coal companies in the Powder River Basin in northeastern Wyoming have filed for bankruptcy and another two companies are consolidating. Kentucky coal miners have been protesting Blackjewl, which filed for bankruptcy in July, withdrawing payroll dollars from miners' accounts. Little has been heard about the Wyoming workers as those companies crumble, however.

Why you should sell your house now — and not wait for the climate to change

2 hours ago

September 15, 2019

Cities across the United States are already seeing the impacts of climate change. Sea levels are on the rise in Miami, Florida, where ocean waters creep into the streets, even when it isn't raining. Massive wildfires have taken out whole neighborhoods in California and in Alaska, about 2.5 million acres have burned since July 3. Wildfires there are getting worse, according to experts.

The problem of climate change has reached a dangerous level for some homeowners in areas that are no longer insurable. In Miami, for example, the "street-level" is now considered the basement and insurers are dropping coverage for basements. According to the Daily Beast, at least 340,000 California homeowners lost their property insurance coverage between 2015 and 2018 because the wildfires are getting worse and companies don't want to pay out when homes are destroyed.

