Internet fears Trump’s ‘locked and loaded’ tweet about oil field bomb means he’s gearing up for war with Iran

the largest U.S. oil producer can be brought to its knees with a drone carrying a bomb. President Donald Trump responded to intelligence that the drone didn’t originate in Yemen, but rather from Iraq or Iran, by saying he was “locked and loaded.”

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

He went on to proclaim that there is enough oil to go around for everyone.

“The US Secretary of State has already blamed Iran & said the attack didn’t originate in Yemen,” tweeted CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond. “A senior admin official told reporters today the attack likely originated in Iran or Iraq. Now Trump says US is “locked and loaded,” but not yet naming ‘culprit.'”

The US Secretary of State has already blamed Iran & said the attack didn't originate in Yemen.

A senior admin official told reporters today the attack likely originated in Iran or Iraq.

Now Trump says US is "locked and loaded," but not yet naming "culprit" https://t.co/nSjuZ1OozY — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 15, 2019

US appears prepared to act to defend Saudi Arabia https://t.co/q8yS1kHAen — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) September 15, 2019

Trump warns U.S. "locked and loaded" to respond to culprit of Saudi oil attacks. His own secretary of State and other advisers have publicly and unequivocally blamed Iran. But POTUS says he will wait for more info from KSA before proceeding. https://t.co/FGFoS9Ah7V — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) September 15, 2019

After coming off session highs, oil spikes again after Trump warns U.S. is “locked and loaded” for a response to the attack on a Saudi oil field https://t.co/5pjnGl9LzW pic.twitter.com/N2l49QmCr8 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 15, 2019

Pompeo said Trump was willing to meet “with no preconditions.” https://t.co/FwoFSAMlid — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 15, 2019

"Locked and loaded" And "waiting to hear from the kingdom". Now MbS is boxed: if he doesn't point to #Iran, he's likely to dissapointing Trump, but he does, he could start an all-war with Tehran of unknown end | #OOTT 🇺🇸 🇸🇦 🇮🇷 ⛽️🛢 https://t.co/aYS6uWixGl — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) September 15, 2019

Hot damn! Locked and loaded! Ready to fire. Launch the war! Somebody call John Bolton and tell him all is forgiven. https://t.co/1jQbLQ7iZD — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 15, 2019

OK, I’ll accept this is @POTUS Twitter shorthand for US forces “locked and loaded” to retaliate for the attack on Saudi oil facilities @SecPompeo has blamed directly on #Iran. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 15, 2019

"Locked and loaded?" Is the president preparing a military strike? And how much does the target depend on what the Saudis say? https://t.co/9Xx8aAXGo5 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) September 15, 2019

A new threat from President Trump- the US is “locked & loaded” again. And waiting for the nod from the Saudis. An unusual way to frame US Foreign policy. https://t.co/NtvFKV25di — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) September 15, 2019

I thought we were done fighting the wars of other countries because it's expensive? Yet when someone touches a drop of oil, we're "locked and loaded" in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/dkxipYUTbh — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 15, 2019

Locked and loaded eh? So are we going to war? Wtf kind of statement is this from the head of a country much less the USA?! — on_hiatus (@SkazOne) September 15, 2019

While it's hard to keep up, looks like oil tacked back on 1-2% after this Tweet. So if the intention was to calm markets with this little Twitter storm… it's not really working. Plenty of oil, but we're locked and loaded… traders only going to hear the second part. — David Sheppard (@OilSheppard) September 15, 2019

Enough with the war games (#lockedandloaded). Don’t declare war by a tweet! #TweetLessSmileMore — Andy Wagner (@obgenetics) September 15, 2019