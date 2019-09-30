Quantcast
Internet fires back at Trump after he threatens ‘Civil War’ if he’s impeached: ‘We’re dealing with a disturbed sociopath’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump quoted a right-wing pastor’s warnings about impeachment setting off another Civil War, setting off alarms across the Internet.

The president quoted a Fox News appearance by Pastor Robert Jeffress, who leads the First Baptist Church in Dallas, warning that impeachment would “negate” the votes of religious conservatives and spark a revolt.

Other Twitter users were shocked and disgusted.

