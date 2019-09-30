Internet fires back at Trump after he threatens ‘Civil War’ if he’s impeached: ‘We’re dealing with a disturbed sociopath’

President Donald Trump quoted a right-wing pastor’s warnings about impeachment setting off another Civil War, setting off alarms across the Internet.

The president quoted a Fox News appearance by Pastor Robert Jeffress, who leads the First Baptist Church in Dallas, warning that impeachment would “negate” the votes of religious conservatives and spark a revolt.

….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Other Twitter users were shocked and disgusted.

In terms of Civil War, we're not going to see the massed armies of 1861-65 but something that's already happening: sporadic white nationalist violence inspired by rhetoric from Trump and his circle. Stochastic terrorism. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 30, 2019

A “civil war like fracture” is a war. Where Americans kill Americans. This is a threat. A threat of violence against Americans repeated and amplified by an American President. Disgusting. Indefensible. https://t.co/WYKo3Db0yh — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) September 30, 2019

CIVIL WAR? “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason’s & Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on one side, & superstition, ambition, & ignorance on the other.” Pres US Grant 1876 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 30, 2019

Trump has already submitted a Medical Waiver to Exempt himself from the Civil War he is trying to start. — MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) September 30, 2019

I mean, as like a general rule, I think the U.S. President shouldn’t be threatening his own citizens with a Civil War. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 30, 2019

We're dealing with a very disturbed sociopath. When finally faced with impeachment for his abuses, he is lashing out and accusing everyone of treason, setting off new investigations, calling for civil war. Should've expected it. Don't be too afraid of it. That's what he wants. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 30, 2019

I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant. https://t.co/a5Bae7bP7g — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 30, 2019

Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers militia, is already embracing Trump's "Civil War" tweet. pic.twitter.com/YyPfBPWxaR — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) September 30, 2019

18 USC 2383

"Whoever incites… any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States… shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."@SpeakerPelosi — Laura Haines (@Haines4Laura) September 30, 2019

For those of you keeping track of trump's impeachable offenses: TREASON

Emoluments

Obstruction of justice

Abuse of power

Extortion

…and tonight, INCITING CIVIL WAR. Forget the impeachment inquiry.

He is a clear and present danger. Put his ass in a straight jacket. — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) September 30, 2019

I'm just saying everytime I'm super innocent I also call for a civil war — Quietly Over It (@lizscher) September 30, 2019

