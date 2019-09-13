Internet flabbergasted after ‘clueless’ Ivanka boasts she gets her ‘moral compass’ from her dad

In a soft-focus profile about the popularity of Ivanka Trump among GOP donors who enjoy hearing her tell inside tales of life in the Oval Office, Politico reports that two attendees at such get-togethers revealed that the first daughter developed her “moral compass’ from the examples set by her father, Donald Trump.

“The exchange was part of a broader conversation about Ivanka Trump’s life in Washington and the White House during a swanky retreat organized by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the Wyoming mountains,” Politico reported before adding, “Her appearance signaled an informal effort by the Trump campaign, family and top aides to woo donors this election cycle by sharing intimate, colorful details about this atypical White House.”

As one might expect, Twitter reaction was swift and uncompromising with one commenter wondering if the daughter of Donald Trump was just kidding.

Check out a few choice comments below:

Posted without comment: Ivanka tells donors she got her moral compass from her dad – POLITICO https://t.co/HoVD4JCR40 — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) September 13, 2019

Isn’t Donald Trump her dad? Does she know him? I knew she was dumb and clueless but this is ridiculous. On second thought – she was talking with @GOP donors. They probably were glad to hear she’s just as crooked as daddy. — Chris #EnoughIsEnough Griffith (@streetnoodle) September 13, 2019

“…who has no moral compass” The same guy who said he’d date her if they weren’t related. — Annie 🥇 (@AnnieJohanson22) September 13, 2019

Most truthful thing she’s uttered — Mark Cianca (@markcianca) September 13, 2019

This has to be a joke. The man has no morals. — Susan K (@Izziemagoo) September 13, 2019

I bet everyone laughed and laughed and laughed !! — luanne walker (@luannewalker18) September 13, 2019

