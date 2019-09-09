Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet horrified as ‘nauseating’ stories emerge about Jerry Falwell Jr’s shady dealings and ‘cringey d*ck brags’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. is again having problems with people in his personal life. After two strange stories about sweetheart real estate deals to young men, Falwell allegedly bragged about his wife’s hotness, passing around racy photos of her to University allies.

It’s unclear why Falwell would feel the need to pass out nearly nude photos of his wife or talk about his sex life to professional allies, but it prompted online critics to pose their own speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the best below:

https://twitter.com/LiveNudeJulia/status/1171123613396807680


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president's tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.

According to three sources, Ross intervened two days after the Twitter exchange. He called acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs while in Greece and told Jacobs to "fix" the contradiction.

Jacobs reportedly objected to Ross' demands and Ross responded by saying that the political staff at NOAA would be fired if nothing was fixed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump allegedly wanted to date his son’s girlfriend: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

In a detailed, lengthy profile in the Atlantic, writer McKay Coppins describes the power struggle between Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The story notes that although Ivanka is widely seen as the president's favorite, Don Jr. might be angling for more power—and even has political ambitions of his own. In fact, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appears to be encouraging Don Jr's ambitions. "I think he’s the No. 1 up-and-coming political figure, for sure, on the right,” she told Breitbart News.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sarah Palin’s husband Todd files for divorce because he ‘finds it impossible to live together’

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's husband Todd filed for divorce after 31 years, according to blogger Craig Medred, who discovered the court filings.

His lawyers filed to dissolve the marriage on Friday, saying the couple has “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The family has had a slew of legal battles and suffered from scandals since Sen. John McCain's campaign plucked the former governor out of obscurity to run as his vice president in 2008.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image