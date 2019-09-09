Internet horrified as ‘nauseating’ stories emerge about Jerry Falwell Jr’s shady dealings and ‘cringey d*ck brags’

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. is again having problems with people in his personal life. After two strange stories about sweetheart real estate deals to young men, Falwell allegedly bragged about his wife’s hotness, passing around racy photos of her to University allies.

It’s unclear why Falwell would feel the need to pass out nearly nude photos of his wife or talk about his sex life to professional allies, but it prompted online critics to pose their own speculation.

Favorite part of the Falwell article is learning that co-ed dancing is frowned upon at Liberty University. pic.twitter.com/oW3vhC0vKl — Disloyal Jew Ian (@redberen) September 9, 2019

No surprise that Jerry Falwell and Mike Huckabee are pals. Two sanctimonious holier-than-thou hypocrites who are nothing but a couple of sleazy liars. And it's pretty clear where their children Trey Falwell and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, respectively, get their "values" from. pic.twitter.com/jUrvVGn7dj — PassMeAPickle (@CeeLeeMusic) September 9, 2019

https://twitter.com/LiveNudeJulia/status/1171123613396807680

Evangelical grifting is the GOP way. A mixture of selective Christianity infused with crony/corrupt capitalism. "Jerry Falwell Jr" pic.twitter.com/Uy9mlCsINK — Not Trump 2020 (@MoscowMitch666) September 9, 2019

I would feel sorry for these families, but honestly? If after everything you've heard come out of Jerry Falwell's mouth, you still go to his university, you deserve to get scammed. https://t.co/vdc6i5r9tb — tired law student (@canyamanbae) September 9, 2019

Fantastic read, Jerry Falwell Jr. sucks. https://t.co/QjaT4DGpRi — Virginia Neoliberal 🌐 (@VANeoliberal) September 9, 2019

This seems to only be the start to what's going to come out about Jerry Falwell Jr's dictatorship https://t.co/fu3LjplyNP — David Batcheck (@dbatcheck) September 9, 2019

Just leaked: Falwell Jr’s lawn boy pic.twitter.com/2iq9Xs8mKx — Nicole Mikloiche (@mik_niki) September 9, 2019

'I've Seen Jerry Falwell's Penis" Worse horror film of all time …. pic.twitter.com/w5yjqmXBfH — Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) September 9, 2019

I've seen Jerry Falwell Jr's penis. So has Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, every Miami Pool Boy, Liberty U athletes, teachers & personal trainers. Jerry Falwell Jr shows his penis to son Trey & buds. Jerry also shows naked Becki Falwell pics so it's not weird @BrandonAmbro @politico https://t.co/8WVIJluMCD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 9, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing Jerry Falwell Jr used to anger me but now it just reminds me of the time I got to tell him that he was every bit the Christian his father was, and he, understanding exactly what I meant, blocked me. https://t.co/v09ynvmlDV — A.R. Moxon (Julius Goat) (@JuliusGoat) September 9, 2019

the good thing about Jerry Falwell Jr. being an open sadistic creep is that 15 years ago everyone in the media pretended that these people were actually devoutly religious rather than just dead-eyed psychopaths, and at least that phase is mostly over — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) September 9, 2019

BREAKING: God holding a press conference in which he distances himself from Jerry Falwell and Liberty University. pic.twitter.com/ysC24SIBTC — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 9, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Falwell Jr, because when I need an avatar for evangelical Christianity, I turn to the compromised sex-obsessed lewd-photo-taking pool-boy-friending fake-university-running huckster who claims a greedy day-glow philandering rodeo clown moron was chosen by God to lead America — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 9, 2019

For the last several years, I've been reporting on Liberty University and the #Falwell family. During that time, I've connected with many high-ranking Liberty officials (current and former) who have been more than willing to tell me what they know. /1 — Brandon Ambrosino (@BrandonAmbro) September 9, 2019

The notion that Jerry Falwell Sr. was a good man and his son is different is beyond laughable. Falwell Sr. was a racist and a demagogue who helped lay the groundwork to destroy this country. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 9, 2019

Falwell If only he was an anomaly. Most of these RW Evangelical 'Churches' are giant grift operations. And worse. They should all be under FBI investigation. — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) September 9, 2019