Internet horrified to see Trump 'inciting his death cult' to harm whistleblower

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, as Democrats geared up to launch an impeachment investigation following revelations that president Donald Trump had pressured the President of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, even more damning information came out: a reporter revealed a tape of Trump suggesting the death penalty for a U.S. official who filed a whistleblower complaint.

The Internet tore into the president in response. Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway had just one word to say in response:

Others also ripped into the president.


