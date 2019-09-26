Internet horrified to see Trump ‘inciting his death cult’ to harm whistleblower

On Thursday, as Democrats geared up to launch an impeachment investigation following revelations that president Donald Trump had pressured the President of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, even more damning information came out: a reporter revealed a tape of Trump suggesting the death penalty for a U.S. official who filed a whistleblower complaint.

The Internet tore into the president in response. Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway had just one word to say in response:

Others also ripped into the president.

The stochastic terrorism has escalated to its natural endgame, with Trump publicly putting out a hit on the whistleblower, plainly inciting his death cult of followers to go after them. https://t.co/efh3FhK42W — Anil Dash 🥭 (@anildash) September 26, 2019

Wow, he’s sending a message to the whistleblower and anyone who may support the finding. — Tracie Davis (@TracieLDavis1) September 26, 2019

Trump trying to scare future whistleblowers by hinting they should be murdered. Cool, cool. Totally rational and not at all bonkers or mob-wannabe. — LtotheEtotheD (@DLtothe) September 26, 2019

Should this be taken as a threat @AdamSchiff especially from the president of the US? Can’t even believe this came out of his mouth. Well yes I can, it’s trump. smh — Jody (@littleone7156) September 26, 2019

One of the things he admires about his good buddy King Bone Saw is how he freely murders anyone who dares speak out against him and gets away with it. — She came undone (@shecameundone) September 26, 2019