‘If his lips are moving, he’s lying’: Internet mocks Trump for promising ‘extremely complete’ report on his finances

On Monday, President Donald Trump promised in conversation with reporters that he would release an “extremely complete” report on his personal finances ahead of the 2020 presidential election — a questionable claim, given that he still has refused to release his tax returns despite also promising that he would do that ahead of the 2016 election.

After his remarks were made public, commenters on social media swiftly dunked on them, treating his promise with the value that they have come to expect from the president’s word:

During infrastructure week? While he announces the tax cut for the middle class? — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) September 9, 2019

No report has ever been this complete. This will be complete the likes of which has never been seen. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) September 9, 2019

The hysterical irony of using @HouseDemocrats as part of his defense, when it's Mnuchin and other henchmen stonewalling Judiciary Cmte and not released #TrumpTaxReturns — MusicReviewer (@MusicReviewer7) September 9, 2019

Is that like his doctor’s “medical report?” If his lips are moving, he’s lying. — Fran (@berkfran) September 10, 2019

We know EXACTLY what this means: pic.twitter.com/fXlznhT2eV — John A. Nesbit (@moviegeekjn) September 9, 2019