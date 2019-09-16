Internet pummels Trump for frantic demand to investigate Obama instead: ‘This is not the tweet of an innocent man’

President Donald Trump jealously raged against Barack Obama’s post-presidency business deals, which includes a production agreement with Netflix — and other social media users ridiculed his apparent envy.

Trump questioned that deal and others in a pair of tweets complaining about an impeachment inquiry launched against him last week by the House Judiciary Committee, and he suggested Congress look at Obama’s business since he left the White House.

….work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the "Congressional Slush Fund," and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Other Twitter users, including elected officials, heaped on scorn and mockery.

That's cute. You think we're done with the Mueller Report. Stay tuned. https://t.co/FSQftSqJJc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 16, 2019

There’s a lot insane in this tweet, but the fact that you put sarcastic scare quotes around your own name is my favorite. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 16, 2019

This is not the tweet of an innocent man. — Inner-City-Latte-Sippin-Dole-Bludgin Union Thug (@YOKYOKbeers) September 16, 2019

Yes, those investigations would be over fast – because they’d be ridiculous — Aaron (@Aaron32072126) September 16, 2019

It's not a violation of the Emoluments Clause to reach a book deal after you leave office. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) September 16, 2019

Obama book and Netflix deal were both after he left office which is allowed. The difference is you are enriching yourself while in office which is not. — Barney's Nose (@BarneysNose) September 16, 2019

Just imagine! As Trump is in the midst of impeachment, Barack and Michelle Obama could be in the midst of winning that Emmy Trump never got, for their new Netflix series. I’m pretty sure some heads would actually explode. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) September 16, 2019

Trump wants to investigate Obama's book deal?! I guess Trump is jealous that Obama knows how to read — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 16, 2019

Rantings of a madman!! — Donna DeCicco (@DonnaDeCicco1) September 16, 2019

Sounds like someone is jealous of the well deserved @BarackObama book deal and @Netflix boon. Also, what does that have to do with your flailing, disastrous presidency in which all you seem to be doing is profiting while burning down the Constitution& destabilizing the world. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) September 16, 2019