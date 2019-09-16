Quantcast
Internet pummels Trump for frantic demand to investigate Obama instead: ‘This is not the tweet of an innocent man’

2 mins ago

President Donald Trump jealously raged against Barack Obama’s post-presidency business deals, which includes a production agreement with Netflix — and other social media users ridiculed his apparent envy.

Trump questioned that deal and others in a pair of tweets complaining about an impeachment inquiry launched against him last week by the House Judiciary Committee, and he suggested Congress look at Obama’s business since he left the White House.

Other Twitter users, including elected officials, heaped on scorn and mockery.


