Internet rains hell on ‘fake Christian’ Karen Pence’s new Twitter account: ‘I can’t wait for the rapture’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Internet reacted with scorn over the weekend after Second Lady Karen Pence announced a new Twitter account aimed at reelecting President Donald Trump.

In her first tweet, Pence posted a video lavishing praise on the president.

“There are probably a lot of things you don’t know about me,” Pence says in the video. “For example, I enjoy painting, I love to ride my bike and I like nothing better than reading a good book. On my new Twitter account, I will share what I’m up to when I’m not in the office at the White House.”

Pence explains that she is looking forward to being on the campaign trail “to help tell the story of what President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are accomplishing in the Trump administration.’

“Now is not the time to stop the momentum,” she adds. “We are just getting started. So, follow along and find out why we need to keep America great.”

The second lady did not get a warm reception on Twitter, where she was accused of being a “fake Christian.”

“Can’t wait for the rapture,” one person wrote in response to Pence.

Read some of the tweets below.


