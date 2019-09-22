Internet rains hell on ‘fake Christian’ Karen Pence’s new Twitter account: ‘I can’t wait for the rapture’

The Internet reacted with scorn over the weekend after Second Lady Karen Pence announced a new Twitter account aimed at reelecting President Donald Trump.

In her first tweet, Pence posted a video lavishing praise on the president.

“There are probably a lot of things you don’t know about me,” Pence says in the video. “For example, I enjoy painting, I love to ride my bike and I like nothing better than reading a good book. On my new Twitter account, I will share what I’m up to when I’m not in the office at the White House.”

Excited to start a new #Twitter account to help tell the story of all the accomplishments under the leadership of @realDonaldTrump and @mike_pence! Follow along to KEEP AMERICA GREAT! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RaPwC5ThyR — Karen Pence (@KarenPence) September 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence explains that she is looking forward to being on the campaign trail “to help tell the story of what President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are accomplishing in the Trump administration.’

“Now is not the time to stop the momentum,” she adds. “We are just getting started. So, follow along and find out why we need to keep America great.”

The second lady did not get a warm reception on Twitter, where she was accused of being a “fake Christian.”

“Can’t wait for the rapture,” one person wrote in response to Pence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read some of the tweets below.

Oh Karen… carrying water for the thrice married philandering porn star-paying money laundering election-cheating racist in the White House who cages children for fun. Your Christian values are shining through. — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) September 22, 2019

What are your thoughts on President Trump's rampant infidelity? What would you do if your husband was screwing a porn actor while you were pregnant? If you've come to terms with it, I'd be interested in how you processed dealing with a serial liar. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 22, 2019

Just like Jesus would do, am I right? — Melissa C (@Melissa23042148) September 22, 2019

You are a fake Christian and you are complicit in a fascist regime. — God (@thegoodgodabove) September 22, 2019

We are so blessed to have this account. You have no idea how grateful I am. But I will work very hard to show you. — andy lassner (@andylassner) September 22, 2019

mike pence and the "evangelicals" do more to turn people away from Christ than any other force on this planet. period. — keathp (@keathp1) September 22, 2019

Let's start with @mike_pence's history making visit to Mackinac Island yesterday. By bringing a motorcade to the carless island, he managed to rip off the taxpayers, insult the people of Michigan, give the finger to Mackinac's tradition and harm the environment all at once. Wow! — EllenRosewall (@EllenRosewall) September 22, 2019

I couldn't decide between a tin foil hat or the blue, lying one. I choose… pic.twitter.com/0h0oaPECWm — vlh (@coton_luver) September 22, 2019

Good gawd lady. No shame. — vickiB 🐾🤦‍♀️👩‍⚕️ (@mini_fig) September 22, 2019

Imagine thinking you were a normal second lady when you support and enable the most criminal administration ever. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2019

Yes, please share all the accomplishments of the most corrupt administration in history. — Sarcasm Police (@Sarcasm_Police) September 22, 2019