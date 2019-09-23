Internet scorches ‘delusional’ ‘mob boss’ Trump after he again gets caught ‘confessin’ to impeachable crimes’

Quantcast
True to form President Donald Trump effectively doubled down on his earlier admission he talked to the president of Ukraine about former Vice President Joe Biden and “corruption.” And this time he added a new element: admitting he used hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid as leverage.

Speaking to reporters as he headed into the United Nations Monday the president of the United States had no trouble trashing his top political opponent while copping to seeking dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter.

“We’re supporting a country,” Trump said of Ukraine, from which he had withheld $250 million in military aid to fight Russia.

“We want to make sure that country is honest,” Trump claimed. “it’s very important to talk about corruption. if you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”

NCRM could find no reports of Trump discussing withholding aid from foreign nations over issues of corruption. But he has said he would accept aid or support from foreign governments for his campaign.

Responses to Trump’s remarks at the UN have been filled with outrage. A sampling:

