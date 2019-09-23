Quantcast
Internet shocked at Rudy Giuliani’s latest Ukraine blunder: ‘Obama would’ve been impeached 100 times by now’

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday appeared on Fox Business and proceeded to make yet another blunder while discussing President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Giuliani was asked if Trump ever threatened to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine unless it launched a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Giuliani replied that Trump didn’t do that, but when Bartiromo asked if he could say that with 100 percent certainty, he stammered and said, “Well, I can’t tell you if it’s 100 percent.”

Giuliani’s latest disastrous interview set off howls of both rage and laughter on Twitter — check out some reactions below.


Pence biographer confirms Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are trying to dump vice president: ‘That’s all real’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is purposefully humiliating his vice president with a series of loyalty tests as his daughter and son-in-law scheme to find a replacement as his 2020 running mate, according to a new biography.

Journalist Tom LoBianco, who has covered Mike Pence's political career since its very beginning, previewed his new biography, "Piety & Power," on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Over the summer he had two terrible events in July," LoBianco said. "The weird thing where he flies out to New Hampshire, gets called back to the last minute. Then they send him to a detention camp and there is a terrible video of him with a grim face, which should have been Trump. That should have been the president, not the vice president, that's what VP's aides and allies are telling me. They see that as Trump yanking on the leash."

Commentary

This influential feminist philosopher didn’t believe in being ‘a strong woman’ — here’s why

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

In The Second Sex (1949), Simone de Beauvoir argued that women were at a disadvantage in a society where they grew up under ‘a multiplicity of incompatible myths’ about women. Instead of being encouraged to dream their own dreams and pursue meaningful projects for their lives, Beauvoir argued that the ‘myths’ proposed to women, whether in literature or history, science or psychoanalysis, encouraged them to believe that to be a woman was to be for others – and especially for men. Throughout childhood, girls were fed a steady diet of stories that led them to believe that to succeed as a woman was to succeed at love – and that to succeed at other things would make them less lovable.

‘The planet we love is under attack’: #ShutDownDC protesters blockade capital streets to demand climate action

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

"The decisions that are made in this town don't just affect the people in the U.S., they affect the globe every day."

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible developments and updates...

With the goal of disrupting business as usual in the "center of decision-making in the U.S.," hundreds of activists blocked key intersections across downtown Washington, D.C. Monday morning to demand that lawmakers take bold and urgent action to confront the existential climate crisis.

