Internet shocked at Rudy Giuliani’s latest Ukraine blunder: ‘Obama would’ve been impeached 100 times by now’

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday appeared on Fox Business and proceeded to make yet another blunder while discussing President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Giuliani was asked if Trump ever threatened to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine unless it launched a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Giuliani replied that Trump didn’t do that, but when Bartiromo asked if he could say that with 100 percent certainty, he stammered and said, “Well, I can’t tell you if it’s 100 percent.”

Giuliani’s latest disastrous interview set off howls of both rage and laughter on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

“Did Trump threaten to withhold aid from Ukraine to pressure them to investigate Biden?” Giuliani: “No.” “100%?” Giuliani: “Well I cant say 100%.” 🤔 Y’all. If Obama did any of this Republicans would’ve impeached 100 times by now. pic.twitter.com/45DtSLsKjY — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 23, 2019

Rudy Giuliani continues to set himself and his client #DonaldTrump on fire. On Fox News a few minutes ago, Giuliani can't say 100% that Trump didn't threaten Ukraine aid to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Quid pro quo…. pic.twitter.com/XhwoWjvfoj — Janet Shan (@hinterlandg) September 23, 2019

Worst lawyer ever — Sporting Event Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) September 23, 2019

This is a guy who used to know the sentencing recommendations for every Federal crime in his jurisdiction. Now he is unclear on numbers. Sundown, you better take care, if I find you sleeping on Rudy's back stair. — Mike Newell (@MikeNewell11) September 23, 2019

Haul Rudy before Congress and if he doesn't come enforce inherent contempt — fines, or yes, jail. Make admin then have to get injunction to keep him out of jail, and thus force this up through the courts. No attorney/client privilege when you're blabbing like crazy. https://t.co/PKK7viZb3R — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 23, 2019

A true test of journalism is knowing what to ignore. Rudy Giuliani should be ignored because he has no credibility. He's no different than Alex Jones or Jacob Wohl at this point. Let's see how much real journalism is practiced today. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 23, 2019

But it’s OK if Trump broke the law , because…. pic.twitter.com/SZY0SkHsaO — Raptorsfan (@usjayfan01) September 23, 2019