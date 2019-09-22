Iran ‘assures’ FIFA that women can attend soccer qualifier
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Sunday that world footbalil’s governing body has been “assured” by Iranian authorities that women will be able to attend a World Cup qualifier in Tehran next month.
FIFA had demanded Iran allow women free unlimited access to stadiums following the ‘Blue girl’ incident where a woman killed herself after being arrested trying to access a football stadium.
“We have been assured, that as of the next international game of Iran, women will be allowed to enter football stadiums,” Infantino told a FIFA conference on women’s football in Milan on Sunday.
FIFA wants Iran to end its ban on women entering stadiums that breaches international soccer statutes prohibiting discrimination.
“We need to have women attending, we need to push for that with respect but in a strong and forceful way and we cannot wait anymore,” Infantino added.
“This is something very important, it is 40 years that this has not happened, with a couple of exceptions, but it is important to move to the next level and to the next stage.”
The Islamic republic has barred female spectators from football and other stadiums since 1981, with clerics arguing they must be protected from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.
FIFA officials have been in Iran to discus preparations for the October 10 World Cup qualifier against Cambodia, their first home game of the 2022 qualifying competition.
Sahar Khodayari, dubbed “blue girl” because of the colours of the team she supported, Esteghlal FC, was reportedly detained last year when trying to enter a stadium dressed as a man to watch them.
She died of her injuries in a Tehran hospital after setting herself on fire outside a court in early September.
The death of Khodayari sparked an outcry online, with many calling on world football’s governing body FIFA to ban Iran from international competitions and for fans to boycott matches.
Trump says he would have ‘no problem’ with Giuliani testifying before Congress
President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that he would have "no problem" with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, testifying before Congress.
The president made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside the White House. Trump was asked if he would have "any problem" with Giuliani testifying about talks with Ukraine's president about investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"I would have no problem with Rudy is a very straight shooter and Rudy wants to see the same thing as a lot of other people with respect to Ukraine," Trump said. "Ukraine has had a tremendous corruption problem. Somehow they were involved in a lot of different things that look place in our country, and hopefully, it could be straightened out."
Tanzania not sharing information on suspected Ebola: WHO
The World Health Organization has accused Tanzania of failing to provide information on suspected cases of Ebola in the country, potentially styming efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
The WHO said it had learned on September 10 of a suspected case of Ebola in Dar es Salaam, and information emerged that this patient's contacts had been quarantined, and that the person had tested positive for Ebola. Two other suspected cases were unofficially reported.
"Despite several requests, WHO did not receive further details of any of these cases from Tanzanian authorities," read a statement issued Saturday.
Flights cancelled as Typhoon Tapah approaches Japan
Typhoon Tapah approached southwestern Japan Sunday, with heavy rain and strong winds grounding hundreds of regional flights.
Tapah, with gusts up to 162 kilometres (100 miles) per hour, was expected to draw near Nagasaki prefecture overnight, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
It was on course to travel through the channel between Japan and the Korean Peninsula before moving toward northern Japan on Monday, when it is expected to weaken and be downgraded, the agency said.
The storm prompted cancellations of more than 400 domestic flights, according to national broadcaster NHK.