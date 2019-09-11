Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It was more than I could bear’: North Carolina Democrat reveals why she gave speech that went viral

Published

1 min ago

on

North Carolina state Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) spoke about the powerful speech she gave on the floor of the state’s General Assembly on Wednesday.

The Republican majority in the body used the occasion of the 9/11 anniversary to ram through legislation while Democrats were attending memorial events.

The state’s largest newspaper, the Charlotte Observer, blasted the move as a “theft of democracy” in a hard-hitting editorial and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper blasted the stunt as illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butler explained how it all went down during an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“You know, Lawrence, North Carolina is a place that used to be revered for public education,” she explained. “Our teachers are paid at the very bottom of the barrel in this country, our water is contaminated because we have not fully funded our Department of Environmental Quality, our schools are crumbling because of a lack of infrastructure and we have the working poor, of course, who have not enjoyed health care because of our failure to expand Medicaid.”

Butler described her role as a party whip.

“I have asked people to forego cancer treatments. I have asked them to come after surgery. I have asked them to miss anniversaries and birthday parties and first days of kindergarten, so when I saw the speaker about to rob my colleagues of their hard work, it was more than I could bear and I think you saw that,” Bulter explained. “It was a day that I’ll never forget and I’m humiliated North Carolina has sunk to this level, and, again, I will not yield, Lawrence. I will not yield.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It was more than I could bear’: North Carolina Democrat reveals why she gave speech that went viral

Published

1 min ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

North Carolina state Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) spoke about the powerful speech she gave on the floor of the state's General Assembly on Wednesday.

The Republican majority in the body used the occasion of the 9/11 anniversary to ram through legislation while Democrats were attending memorial events.

The state's largest newspaper, the Charlotte Observer, blasted the move as a "theft of democracy" in a hard-hitting editorial and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper blasted the stunt as illegal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rachel Maddow breaks down the ‘capital offense in the Republican Party’ that is harming the GOP

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Wednesday revealed how the Republican Party has chosen to disadvantage their own candidates running in the 2020 election.

"The next Democratic presidential debate kicks off tomorrow night in Houston and it’s only one night. Weird. Right? On the eve of that next democratic debate, ProPublica has just reported the national Republican Party is doing something new -- that can’t be good for their party’s candidates around the country sharing the ballot with Donald Trump next year," Maddow reported.

"According to ProPublica, the RNC is refusing to provide Republican candidates with data about how voters feel about President Trump," she explained. "They have always collected and sent out that data about whatever president is in office -- it helps people put together good local campaigns."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Here’s something you should definitely see’: Watch Maddow’s analysis of crazy video of Congress

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Wednesday played a shocking video that was captured earlier in the day during a congressional hearing.

The clip showed Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) blasting the "jingoistic and bigoted" testimony by former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tom Homan.

"I think it’s important it’s not accepted as accurate testimony," Wasserman-Schultz added.

"Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Shultz on an unannounced but controversial new Trump administration policy change that we have been covering quite a bit," Maddow explained. "A policy that targets people with serious medical conditions for deportation, including specifically in instances where it is known to the government that the medical care that is keeping that person alive is not available in the country to which the Trump Administration wants to deport that person, which means this new policy from the Trump Administration in some cases will deliberately and knowingly kill individually identifiable people one-by-one."

Continue Reading
 
 