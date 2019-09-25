‘It’s all a hoax’: Trump bashes the ‘so-called whistleblower’ during bizarre UN press conference

President Donald Trump lashed out all of his perceived political enemies during a press conference at the United Nations on Wednesday.

Trump suggested the person who blew the whistle on him was not actually a whistleblower and seemed to fail to think of the term “first-hand.”

“We think we’ll make this little announcement to you because, you know the so-called whistleblower — the one that didn’t have any first-class or first-rate or second-tier information, from what I understand, you’ll have to figure that out for yourself,” Trump said.

“But I’ve spoken with [minority] leader Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans, many of them, and we were going to do this anyway, but I’ve informed them, all of the House members, that I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information, even though it was supposedly secondhand information, which is sort of interesting,” he continued.

Trump attempted to argue that Democrats were actually at fault.

“It’s all a hoax, folks,” Trump argued. “It’s all a big hoax.”

Watch: