‘It’s called capitalism’: Conservative hilariously mocked for bitter tirade against Walmart’s open carry ban

It’s been a full day since Walmart announced it was barring customers from openly carrying guns in their stores, and many gun-loving right wingers are still hopping mad at the retail giant.

Conservative polemicist Ben Shapiro on Wednesday bitterly tweeted that it was “the Left” that somehow convinced Walmart to end open carry in its stores, rather than the fact that Walmart might not want its customers to worry about getting mowed down by a mass shooter during shopping excursions.

“The Left has found a new way of implementing policy from the top down, without the use of government: simply pressure massive corporations to do their political bidding,” Shapiro wrote. “This is dangerous precedent, and adds to the continuing polarization of the country. Are we now going to have politically segregated big box stores?”

This is dangerous precedent, and adds to the continuing polarization of the country. Are we now going to have politically segregated big box stores? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 4, 2019

Shapiro, who has frequently touted himself as a defender of the “free market” and an opponent of “socialism,” nonetheless criticized Walmart for making a business decision that was not made due to any kind of government coercion.

Because of this, Shapiro’s mentions were quickly filled with sarcastic replies — check out some of the reactions below.

It’s called free-market capitalism, Ben. You used to be a fan of it. I spend my money w/companies that don’t harm me & my loved ones (which is like…. everyone). Companies that hurt people lose business. This ain’t new. Why the whining? Weren’t you anti-Nike a hot second ago? https://t.co/eXVhR0oNFB — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) September 4, 2019

How is listening to consumers bad for capitalism, Ben? The vast majority of Americans want gun control.

Even the majority of Republicans want background checks. This is a bad take. Enjoy your ratio.https://t.co/cm0nc10baw — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 4, 2019

Ben Shapiro is angry that he can no longer buy ammunition at the same place he gets his Preparation-H Wipes. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 4, 2019

Corporations buying politicians: Everything is okay People boycotting because politicians no longer represent them, so they exercise their collective power elsewhere: danger to society — tarrvis (@_tarrvis) September 4, 2019

Tired: "The right is getting better at comedy"

Wired: "The left has discovered the free market" https://t.co/qXxf4Wl1kA — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 4, 2019

Congrats to the left on inventing the radical new concept called “pressuring businesses” in 2019 — Daniel Rifkin (@TheBaltimoreSon) September 4, 2019

ben shapiro: capitalism is great, the force of a free market driven by individual choices is always good. also ben shapiro: WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH companies succumbing to consumer demands is oppressionnnnnnnnnnnnnnn — tyler fucken god damn scott (@tylergscott) September 4, 2019

How do markets work? Towering genius of the Intellectual Dark Web — President “CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE” (@realworldrj) September 4, 2019

By what logic is consumer pressure "top down?" — Nate Watkins (@NateWatkins) September 4, 2019

How are grass roots movements that don't involve the government "top down," genius boy? That's another one to go with "people will sell their underwater houses and move." — SpaghettiKozak🇺🇦🏴 (@SpaghettiKozak) September 4, 2019

Hey remember the whole Keurig boycott? Or NFL? Or Nike? Hahahhahahahahahhaa my favorite part of those boycotts is that people destroyed the items THEY ALREADY PAID FOR to own the libs 😂😂😂😂 — Tarver (@Tarver70384890) September 4, 2019

Wait, you’re criticizing the Left for NOT wielding big government and instead implementing grassroots, popular change? Have you been taking lessons from Trump on how to flip-flop? — Rick K (@RickK101) September 4, 2019