Walmart to ban shoppers from openly carrying guns and limit ammo sales in surprise move

Published

1 min ago

on

Responding to the recent spate of mass shootings, two of which were carried out at its stores, Walmart has announced that it will ban people from openly carrying guns at its locations and will also stop selling certain kinds of ammunition, Business Insider reports.

“After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

McMillon added that Walmart will also end the sale of handguns in Alaska and will also stop the selling of ammunition for all handguns nationwide. Alaska was the only state where the retailer sold handguns.

Commentary

Trump’s open corruption is completing debasing the federal government — Pence is just the latest example

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Open corruption is par for the course in the Trump administration, so it should be little surprise that Vice President Mike Pence is staying in the president’s own golf course during his trip to Ireland.

Still, the details of this particular incident of open graft are galling and revealing.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short admitted that — quelle surprise! — staying at the golf course was the president’s idea.

“It’s like when we went through the trip, it’s like, well, he’s going to Doonbeg because that’s where the Pence family is from,” Short said, as NBC News reported. “It’s like, ‘Well, you should stay at my place.'”

CNN

Empathy ‘doesn’t come naturally’ to Trump and ‘in some ways he doesn’t really try’: CNN guest

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Julie Pace, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, told CNN's John King on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has once again shown he has difficulty expressing empathy for other people, as evidenced by his decision to go golfing while a hurricane is threatening the east coast of the United States.

After King noted Trump's obvious hypocrisy for golfing while he regularly disparaged former President Barack Obama for hitting the links, he asked his panel if this latest incident showed Trump had difficulty in sympathizing with people who were in harm's way.

"The empathy question is something this president has struggled with in a lot of different situations, but certainly when it comes to natural disasters that are barreling down, or poised to barrel down on, parts of this country, it just doesn't come naturally to him," replied Pace. "In some ways he doesn't really try."

CNN

‘Hypocrisy’: CNN reams Trump for playing golf during hurricane by throwing past criticism of Obama in his face

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

A CNN panel on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump for playing golf as Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on Florida.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump admitted that he played a "very fast round of golf."

The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii. Kahn should focus on....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

