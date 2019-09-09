Quantcast
Ivanka Trump ‘has no ability to comprehend issues that matter’: Republican strategist

Published

41 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale was quoted saying that the “Trump dynasty” is here to stay in America, but at least one Republican strategist called it absurd.

“The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party,” Parscale said to a group of California Republicans. “One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”

During an MSNBC discussion Monday, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio laughed before explaining why an Ivanka Trump or Don Trump Jr. presidency isn’t likely any time soon.

“I think, basically, he had a big budget item he wanted approval for and he thought flattery is the best way to get it because there is no rhyme or reason to this,” Del Percio said about Parscale. “Ivanka has no ability — she has shown no ability to comprehend issues that matter or politics. Now, could one of the Trump sons win a very red state? Maybe, but so could a lot of people.”

Former Senate leadership aide Joel Payne wondered if the GOP is too far gone to ever come back to what it was.

“Does the Republican Party revert back to the Republican Party we’ve known for the past 50 some years or is it now branded the Trump Republican Party?” asked Payne. “I think that’s a question they’re going to be thinking about. Something I think about, what if Donald Trump loses in 2020 and he sticks around and decides to run in 2024? Does Donald Trump strike you as someone who blends into the background?”

Trump would be 78 years-old in 2024.

Watch the full discussion below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
