Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump to fly to check on migrants in Colombia — but she’s never visited kids her dad put in cages

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jennifer Jacobs, the senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News, is reporting the first daughter is heading to Colombia to meet with refugees from Venezuela on the border.

The situation in Venezuela has caused falling oil prices, international sanctions from leaders, and years of corruption from leaders. Currently, 1.4 million Venezuelans have rushed to the border of Colombia, begging for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ivanka Trump will visit the Colombia-Venezuela border on Wednesday ‘to see Colombia ongoing efforts to address the migrant crisis,'” Jacobs quoted the Colombian embassy.

Meanwhile, Trump’s child hasn’t been to the border in the United States to meet with migrant children her father is keeping in cages.

Ivanka has always been an advocate of children, yet when given the opportunity to do something about the children taken from their parents and kept in cages without any hope for release, she has done nothing. Ultimately, a judge informed the White House that it was illegal to snatch the children and hold them indefinitely in substandard cages. The Border Patrol has been forced to follow the law on the children, as it searches for alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president announced at the end of August that they would enforce an old rule that would allow the U.S. to detain migrants and their children indefinitely without any due process. They claimed it was to “protect” the children. In reality, however, the Department of Homeland Security has lost many of the children that were taken from their parents at the border. While they’ve been able to locate some of them, they still can’t find 1,100 children.

It’s unclear why Ivanka is not interested in meeting with the children in the cages at the border to comfort them, but she’s willing to fly to Colombia to meet with Venezuelans. The migrants coming to the United States are similarly fleeing economic instability, violent gangs, kidnappings, and a slew of other concerns. The administration has been more focused on building the wall than stopping the flow of migrants from Latin America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House hits peak hypocrisy — attacks someone for ‘unprofessional’ conduct while claiming to uphold ‘norms’

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

The new White House press secretary issued a bizarre statement on Tuesday complaining about others being unprofessional and not adhering to norms.

Stephanie Grisham issued the statement after a federal judge overruled the administration and re-instated the hard press pass for Playboy magazine White House correspondent Brian Karem.

“We disagree with the decision of the district court to issue an injunction that essentially gives free reign (sic) to members of the press to engage in unprofessional, disruptive conduct at the White House,” Grisham said, apparently lacking any self-awareness.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Society is crumbling because of political elites’ overconfidence in the free market: New York Times economist

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Greg Sargent of the Washington Post interviewed Binyamin Appelbaum, an economics writer for The New York Times, who discussed his new book, The Economists' Hour.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump to fly to check on migrants in Columbia — but she’s never visited kids her dad put in cages

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Jennifer Jacobs, the senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News, is reporting the first daughter is heading to Columbia to meet with refugees from Venezuela on the border.

The situation in Venezuela has caused falling oil prices, international sanctions from leaders, and years of corruption from leaders. Currently, 1.4 million Venezuelans have rushed to the border of Columbia, begging for help.

"Ivanka Trump will visit the Colombia-Venezuela border on Wednesday 'to see Colombia’s ongoing efforts to address the migrant crisis,'" Jacobs quoted the Colombian embassy.

https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1169019058559361028

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image