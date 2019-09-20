Jared Kushner heads to Saudi Arabia for economic conference one year after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder
According to a report from The Washington Post this Friday, Jared Kushner is heading to Saudi Arabia next month for an economic conference — just one year after the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Kushner will be attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, also know as the “Davos in the Desert.” The event will be held at the Ritz Carlton, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman imprisoned hundreds of Saudi business and political leaders for months as he consolidated power.
Justifying Kushner’s attendance was a statement from the White House, saying that it’s important for the US to continue its relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of “the recent attack on the global economy” — a reference to the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last weekend allegedly carried out by Iran.
‘This is deadly serious’: House Judiciary member warns Trump’s whistleblower stonewalling is impeachable
A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee warned that President Donald Trump's refusal to release a whistleblower complaint against him could be an impeachable offense.
An intelligence official filed the complaint last month, which the inspector general recommended for congressional oversight, but acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to turn over at the Justice Department's recommendation.
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), a senior member of the judiciary committee where impeachment would begin, warned the president to follow the law -- or else.
Hurricane Lorena threatens Mexico’s Los Cabos resort
Hurricane Lorena regained strength Friday as it closed in on Mexico's Baja California peninsula and the turquoise-water beaches of popular tourist destination Los Cabos.
The storm, which has been churning up the Pacific coast, made landfall Thursday in central Mexico, then was briefly downgraded to a tropical storm before moving back over the water and regaining strength.
According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Lorena was packing sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour as it approached Los Cabos Friday morning, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the scale of 1 to 5.