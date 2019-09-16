Quantcast
Jealous Trump rages against Obama’s Netflix deal in early morning Twitter rant

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump betrayed his apparent jealously over Barack Obama’s production deal with Netflix in a new Twitter rant.

The former president and first lady Michele Obama made their Hollywood debut last month with the documentary “American Factory” released through joint venture with Netflix and their production company, Higher Ground.

Trump questioned that deal in a pair of tweets complaining about an impeachment inquiry launched against him last week by the House Judiciary Committee.

“House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION,” Trump tweeted. “So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that “Trump” has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t work that way.”

Trump suggested lawmakers examine Obama’s business deals since leaving the White House.

“I have a better idea,” the president tweeted. “Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the ‘Congressional Slush Fund,’ and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!”


Oil prices soar more than 10% after Saudi plant attacks

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

Oil prices surged more than 10 percent Monday after attacks on two Saudi Arabian plants that slashed output in the world's top producer by half, with Donald Trump blaming Iran and raising the possibility of a military strike on the country.

West Texas Intermediate jumped 10.68 percent to $60.71 and Brent climbed 11.77 percent to $67.31 in early Asia trading following the blasts at facilities run by state-owned giant Aramco.

The attack by Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is bogged down in a five-year war, effectively shut down six percent of the global oil supply.

2020 Election

Most top Democratic presidential candidates demand Kavanaugh’s impeachment – but not all

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

Most of the top Democratic presidential candidates are issuing calls demanding U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh be impeached, after new allegations of sexual misconduct in a bombshell New York Times report late Saturday night. Most of the candidates, but not all.

Julián Castro, Saturday night at 11:25 PM:

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached.

Trump encourages China to take advantage of Jay Powell and Fed: They ‘don’t have a clue’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump launched a new attack against his own Federal Reserve chairman in a pair of Monday morning tweets.

The president has been publicly pressuring Fed chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates in hopes of staving off a recession, but the Trump appointee has so far resisted his calls.

"Producer prices in China shrank most in 3 years due to China’s big devaluation of their currency, coupled with monetary stimulus," Trump tweeted. "Federal Reserve not watching? Will Fed ever get into the game? Dollar strongest EVER! Really bad for exports. No Inflation...Highest Interest Rates..."

