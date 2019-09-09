Joe Scarborough: Trump put more effort into ‘planning his beauty pageants’ then he did negotiating with the Taliban
During a segment on his MSNBC show Morning Joe this Monday, host Joe Scarborough tore into President Trump over recent reports that chronicled his failed peace deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban, saying that he put more effort into planning his beauty pageants and golf tournaments than he did with his Taliban negotiations.
“This is a man who put far more foresight and far more planning into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he has, and I’m dead serious, dead serious, [he] put more planning and forethought into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he is the most important diplomatic meetings that the United States could be facing right now,” Scarborough said.
Scarborough’s guest, former CIA Director John Brennan, agreed.
“It reveals that there is no process in this administration, there is no serious policymaking process,” Brennan said.
The pair were referring news stories sparked by a tweet Trump fired off over the weekend where he admitted that he invited Taliban leaders to Camp David to engage in peace negotiations — an invitation that Trump said he since canceled because of Taliban attacks on US soldiers in Afghanistan.
Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019
“I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?” Trump wrote in a series on tweets on Saturday. “How many more decades are they willing to fight?”
Watch the Morning Joe segment below, via MSNBC:
Breaking Banner
Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report
The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president's tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump allegedly wanted to date his son’s girlfriend: report
In a detailed, lengthy profile in the Atlantic, writer McKay Coppins describes the power struggle between Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The story notes that although Ivanka is widely seen as the president's favorite, Don Jr. might be angling for more power—and even has political ambitions of his own. In fact, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appears to be encouraging Don Jr's ambitions. "I think he’s the No. 1 up-and-coming political figure, for sure, on the right,” she told Breitbart News.
Breaking Banner
Sarah Palin’s husband Todd files for divorce because he ‘finds it impossible to live together’
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's husband Todd filed for divorce after 31 years, according to blogger Craig Medred, who discovered the court filings.
His lawyers filed to dissolve the marriage on Friday, saying the couple has “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”
The family has had a slew of legal battles and suffered from scandals since Sen. John McCain's campaign plucked the former governor out of obscurity to run as his vice president in 2008.