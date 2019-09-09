Joe Scarborough: Trump put more effort into ‘planning his beauty pageants’ then he did negotiating with the Taliban

During a segment on his MSNBC show Morning Joe this Monday, host Joe Scarborough tore into President Trump over recent reports that chronicled his failed peace deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban, saying that he put more effort into planning his beauty pageants and golf tournaments than he did with his Taliban negotiations.

“This is a man who put far more foresight and far more planning into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he has, and I’m dead serious, dead serious, [he] put more planning and forethought into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he is the most important diplomatic meetings that the United States could be facing right now,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough’s guest, former CIA Director John Brennan, agreed.

“It reveals that there is no process in this administration, there is no serious policymaking process,” Brennan said.

The pair were referring news stories sparked by a tweet Trump fired off over the weekend where he admitted that he invited Taliban leaders to Camp David to engage in peace negotiations — an invitation that Trump said he since canceled because of Taliban attacks on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

“I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?” Trump wrote in a series on tweets on Saturday. “How many more decades are they willing to fight?”

Watch the Morning Joe segment below, via MSNBC: