John Bolton quickly fires back at Trump — and denies he was fired: ‘I offered to resign last night’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that national security advisor John Bolton would be leaving the administration. Trump had grown frustrated with Bolton’s hawkish stance.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

But shortly afterward, Bolton issued the following tweet: