John Bolton will encourage the GOP to turn on Trump now that he’s reeling from impeachment: MSNBC panel

A panel discussion on the increasing fallout over Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone-call scandal led an MSNBC panel to conclude that former Trump White House insider John Bolton would likely work behind the scenes to get Republicans to turn on the president now that he is damaged goods.

Speaking with “AM Joy” host Joy Reid, journalist Gabriel Sherman noted Bolton has longtime ties to the GOP leadership who may be more sympathetic to his point of view than they are to Donald Trump’s.

“He’s a person with deep ties to the senior leadership across the Republican Party and he’s notoriously a foreign policy hawk,” Sherman explained. “The idea that Donald Trump was trading on Ukraine security to help his cause would be anathema to a person like John Bolton.”

“He has no love for this president and behind the scenes, I am certain that he is having conversations to push the Republican Party to break with Donald Trump,” he added.

“If someone’s going to talk it is probably going to be him,” host Reid added.

Panelist Jonathan Capehart jumped into to note, “All of this began happening when John Bolton walked out,” in reference to the leak of the whistle-blower complaint.

Watch below: