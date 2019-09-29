John Bolton will encourage the GOP to turn on Trump now that he’s reeling from impeachment: MSNBC panel

A panel discussion on the increasing fallout over Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone-call scandal led an MSNBC panel to conclude that former Trump White House insider John Bolton would likely work behind the scenes to get Republicans to turn on the president now that he is damaged goods.
Speaking with “AM Joy” host Joy Reid, journalist Gabriel Sherman noted Bolton has longtime ties to the GOP leadership who may be more sympathetic to his point of view than they are to Donald Trump’s.
“He’s a person with deep ties to the senior leadership across the Republican Party and he’s notoriously a foreign policy hawk,” Sherman explained. “The idea that Donald Trump was trading on Ukraine security to help his cause would be anathema to a person like John Bolton.”
“He has no love for this president and behind the scenes, I am certain that he is having conversations to push the Republican Party to break with Donald Trump,” he added.
“If someone’s going to talk it is probably going to be him,” host Reid added.
Panelist Jonathan Capehart jumped into to note, “All of this began happening when John Bolton walked out,” in reference to the leak of the whistle-blower complaint.
Austrian conservatives won most seats in snap elections Sunday, putting their leader Sebastian Kurz on track to retake power but forcing him into tough coalition negotiations after a corruption scandal sent his far-right former allies tumbling.
Kurz's People's Party (OeVP) won 37 percent, up almost six percentage points from the last election two years ago, but not enough to form a government on its own, according to projections.
The Greens were big winners amid voters saying the climate was their top concern, securing at least 13 percent of the vote.
That means they will be viable coalition partners for Kurz in the new government.
This is why I'm glad I'm not Nancy Pelosi. Well, one of many reasons. Now that we're done castigating her for all the condescension, normalization and foot-dragging of the last three years, and have moved on to declare her the Avenging Queen of the Republic, maybe we can acknowledge that the truth is more mundane: She's a political leader, trying to navigate an ambiguous task she didn't particularly want.
The panel segment of Jake Tapper's "State of the Union," turned into a shouting match as Donald Trump defender David Urban and never-Trumper conservative Bill Kristol started shouting at each other over the president's corruption.
With Urban attempting to dismiss pending impeachment proceedings as a political ploy, Kristol fired right back, speaking over the host who sat back and watched.
After Urban frantically attacked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for reading a parody of the highly redacted transcript of Trump's conversation with the president of Ukraine, Kristol said he was making too big of a deal about it in order to deflect from the president's criminality."This is pathetic," Kristol began only to have Urban yell over him and what followed was a quick-paced back and forth.