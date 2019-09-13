‘Just stop’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe snaps at wife Mika during dispute over Trump’s weird Melania remarks
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough snapped at his co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski while comparing Joe Biden’s puzzling statements to President Donald Trump’s.
The “Morning Joe” co-hosts ripped Julian Castro’s debate attacks on Biden’s memory, with the implication that he’s too old and feeble to serve as president, but then Scarborough made fun of the former vice president’s puzzling comments about playing records for children.
“He helped himself with the Brooklyn crowd,” Scarborough said. “The fact that Biden is going old school and he’s an audiophile, he’s back to vinyl, like, dude, that’s back to the future in the coolest way.”
But he said the comment made Biden seem even older when he illustrated his reference to records with hand gestures that described an antique Victola player.
“I’m glad he didn’t get to the top of the hand signals and say let’s listen to it, you tell me, whether he’s trying to make that Victrola symbol with his hands here,” Scarborough said.
Biden was asked about reducing inequality in schools, and he suggested that parents play records at night so their children hear more words to help build their vocabulary, and Brzezinski said she understood the reference.
“I thought it was good,” she said. “I know what he was saying.”
Scarborough suggested their show would have a new regular segment comparing baffling remarks by Trump and Biden.
“We’re going to have a new segment on ‘Morning Joe,’ and it’s going to be called adventures in syntax,” he said, and Brzezinski playfully asked him to stop. “We’re going to have Donald Trump yesterday, I think it was yesterday, in the White House talking about Melania’s son and mumbling the word together.”
“Maybe it is Melania’s son,” Brzezinski said.
“It is Melania’s son,” he said.
“Well, that’s what he was saying, that it was just her son,” Brzezinski said. “That’s just what he said.”
Scarborough paused for a moment, and said he wanted to get back to Biden.
“I don’t know exactly what you’re saying,” he said.
“It seems like he didn’t remember (son) Barron’s name,” Brzezinski said.
“Okay, just stop,” Scarborough said, peevishly. “We’ll let the tape play itself, okay?”
Congress orders Trump’s Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad testify on Taliban talks
The US envoy charged with negotiating with the Taliban was ordered Thursday to testify by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, which complained it had been kept in the dark on the now called-off peace process.
Representative Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a subpoena to force Zalmay Khalilzad to appear on September 19.
The legally-binding order came days after President Donald Trump said diplomacy with the Taliban was "dead" and offered the bombshell revelation that he had arranged but canceled talks with the Islamist militants at the Camp David presidential retreat.
We just witnessed ‘one of the most explicitly racist moments of all time in a Democratic debate’: author
Joe Biden puzzled many viewers by suggesting that parents play records for their children to help overcome the legacy of slavery, but author Anand Giridharadas was outraged.
The former New York Times columnist and author of the best-selling "Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World" described Biden's remarks as "appalling and disqualifying."
Here is my transcript of Joe Biden's record player moment.
Asked about his past comments denying responsibility, as a white man, for America's sins, he gives an answer insinuating that black parents don't know how to raise kids. pic.twitter.com/Z39NtsiVkd
Your favorite candidate killed it once again in the third Democratic debate
If you tuned into the third Democratic primary debate tonight, you probably watched a different contest than the one I did because we each brought our own beliefs and preferences and subconscious biases to the proceedings. (Polls tend to show that candidates’ supporters tend to think their guys or gals won handily after the fact.)
I thought Elizabeth Warren was accessible and remained on-point, explaining her wonky policy ideas in digestible bites. Bernie Sanders, despite fighting through hoarseness, delivered during the contentious opening arguments over healthcare and deftly went after Joe Biden’s claim that he had voted for the Iraq War resolution because he believed George W. Bush wasn’t itching to invade. I thought Biden embarrassed himself with tonight’s performance; he embraced Obama in a bearhug and then distanced himself from the former president’s immigration policies. On more than one occasion, I had no idea what he was talking about—notably when he responded to a question about reparations by rambling about people keeping their record players on at night and then pivoting to Venezuela. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Julián Castro all had strong nights, in my view, although none had any viral zingers that might be remembered a week from now. I thought Andrew Yang proved he’s not a serious candidate and wondered why Amy Klobuchar was even on the stage.