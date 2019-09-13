‘Just stop’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe snaps at wife Mika during dispute over Trump’s weird Melania remarks

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough snapped at his co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski while comparing Joe Biden’s puzzling statements to President Donald Trump’s.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts ripped Julian Castro’s debate attacks on Biden’s memory, with the implication that he’s too old and feeble to serve as president, but then Scarborough made fun of the former vice president’s puzzling comments about playing records for children.

“He helped himself with the Brooklyn crowd,” Scarborough said. “The fact that Biden is going old school and he’s an audiophile, he’s back to vinyl, like, dude, that’s back to the future in the coolest way.”

But he said the comment made Biden seem even older when he illustrated his reference to records with hand gestures that described an antique Victola player.

“I’m glad he didn’t get to the top of the hand signals and say let’s listen to it, you tell me, whether he’s trying to make that Victrola symbol with his hands here,” Scarborough said.

Biden was asked about reducing inequality in schools, and he suggested that parents play records at night so their children hear more words to help build their vocabulary, and Brzezinski said she understood the reference.

“I thought it was good,” she said. “I know what he was saying.”

Scarborough suggested their show would have a new regular segment comparing baffling remarks by Trump and Biden.

“We’re going to have a new segment on ‘Morning Joe,’ and it’s going to be called adventures in syntax,” he said, and Brzezinski playfully asked him to stop. “We’re going to have Donald Trump yesterday, I think it was yesterday, in the White House talking about Melania’s son and mumbling the word together.”

“Maybe it is Melania’s son,” Brzezinski said.

“It is Melania’s son,” he said.

“Well, that’s what he was saying, that it was just her son,” Brzezinski said. “That’s just what he said.”

Scarborough paused for a moment, and said he wanted to get back to Biden.

“I don’t know exactly what you’re saying,” he said.

“It seems like he didn’t remember (son) Barron’s name,” Brzezinski said.

“Okay, just stop,” Scarborough said, peevishly. “We’ll let the tape play itself, okay?”