Kamala Harris calls for New York Bar to investigate Rudy Giuliani — ‘and probably disbar him’

During an expansive MSNBC interview with Chris Matthews about the Ukraine scandal and the culpability of various administration officials, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to be investigated — and stripped of his license to practice law.

“I’m actually calling on the IG and State Department to actually investigate and figure out who in the State Department was in cahoots, or was facilitating, Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian officials, who was giving him, if they gave him, any kind of intelligence, and who facilitated Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of the president, to conduct himself as though he is an emissary for the United States,” said Harris, who is running for president in 2020.

“And the other thing, Chris, the New York Bar Association needs to investigate Giuliani, and probably disbar him,” she added.

Prior to her career in the Senate, Harris was a career prosecutor who served as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California.

Watch below: