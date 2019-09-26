Quantcast
Connect with us

Kamala Harris calls for New York Bar to investigate Rudy Giuliani — ‘and probably disbar him’

Published

1 hour ago

on

During an expansive MSNBC interview with Chris Matthews about the Ukraine scandal and the culpability of various administration officials, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to be investigated — and stripped of his license to practice law.

“I’m actually calling on the IG and State Department to actually investigate and figure out who in the State Department was in cahoots, or was facilitating, Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian officials, who was giving him, if they gave him, any kind of intelligence, and who facilitated Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of the president, to conduct himself as though he is an emissary for the United States,” said Harris, who is running for president in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the other thing, Chris, the New York Bar Association needs to investigate Giuliani, and probably disbar him,” she added.

Prior to her career in the Senate, Harris was a career prosecutor who served as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Life after Trump’: Paul Ryan is now ’embarrassed’ by the president — and is pushing Fox News to dump him

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Remember former House Speaker Paul Ryan? I don’t.

But a new report from Vanity Fair describing the chaos inside Fox News — where Ryan serves as a board member — reminded readers that he’s still something of a player in conservative politics. And according to the report, written by journalist Gabriel Sherman, Ryan is now, after having given up all his constitutional power, finally interested in standing up to the president.

The report describes the behind-the-scenes crisis emerging at Fox, which has been thrown into turmoil as the Democrats’ rapid impeachment push knocks the network off-kilter. Most dramatically, that disruption has played out in an on-air feud between hosts Shep Smith and Tucker Carlson. Sherman found that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace felt compelled to intervene and tell Smith to back off, though a spokesperson for the network denied this claim.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson loses in parliament — again

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another setback on Thursday after MPs rejected a request to briefly suspend business for his party's conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit.

In his seventh successive defeat in parliament, MPs voted to reject his call for three days off next week to hold his Conservative party's annual conference.

Parliament usually holds a recess during all the main party's conferences, but tensions are currently at boiling point among MPs over Britain's scheduled exit form the European Union next month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House trying to ‘push back’ against allegations of lawbreaking and coverup

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

The White House scrambled to "lock down" records of President Donald Trump's phone call pressing for Ukraine's interference in next year's US election, an incendiary whistleblower complaint released Thursday alleged, in the latest episode of an intensifying impeachment drama.

The complaint caps a stunning week of revelations that have put Trump's presidency in jeopardy, with his administration, the Justice Department and State Department all engulfed in the mushrooming scandal.

It alleges that White House officials said they had likely "witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain" in the July call with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image