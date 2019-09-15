Kellyanne Conway: It’s unconstitutional for Democrats to ’embarrass this president’ with impeachment
White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Sunday insisted that Democrats do not have a “constitutional basis” to embarrass President Donald Trump by conducting an impeachment inquiry.
Conway made the remarks while speaking to FOX News Sunday guest host Bill Hemmer.
“Complete nonsense,” she said when asked about the impeachment proceedings. “They need to get a messaging meeting and they need to read the constitution of the Democratic Party.”
“Americans, the Congress, they work for you,” Conway continued, talking over the FOX host. “And they’re wasting your money and your time trying to impeach a president where there are no high crimes and misdemeanors.”
She added: “Stop the nonsense of harassing and embarrassing this president and the people around him when you have no constitutional or legal basis to do so.”
Democrats have argued that they have a constitutional duty to conduct an impeachment inquiry.
Trump discourages black college students from becoming astronauts in bizarre anti-science rant
President Donald Trump went off-script and attacked astronauts as a career choice at an event for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).
The president made the anti-science rant while congratulating his administrations work with HBCUs.
"To give just a few examples, NASA is expanding outreach to HBCUs who want to become scientists, engineers and even astronauts," Trump said.
"I don't know about the astronaut," he added, breaking from prepared remarks. "I don't want to be an astronaut."
Trump then polled the audience: "Does anybody want to be an astronaut? I see one. There's one brave person."
‘Whiteness is a helluva drug’: NFL team hammered for giving black kid lawnmower instead of scholarship
An NFL team came under fire over the weekend after it gave an African-American child a lawnmower to help him save for college.
In a video post to Twitter over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers explained that 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn is spending his summers mowing lawns to save for college.
"We needed his expertise so we brought him to Charlotte," the video says while Clyburn is seen pushing his lawnmore outside the team's footbal stadium.
A team official tells Clyburn that Lowe's has donated a new lawnmower on behalf of the Panthers.
Before the video ends, the 12-year-old is made "an official member" of the team's grounds crew.