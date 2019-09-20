Latest bombshell details Rudy Giuliani’s quid pro quo with Ukraine: ‘Your country owes it to us’

More details continue to come out about President Donald Trump’s alleged extortion of Ukraine for campaign assistance.
The latest revelations came from a report published by The Washington Post Friday evening.
The newspaper flushed out the apparent quid pro quo Trump sought.
“When President Trump spoke on the telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in late July, the Ukrainians had a lot at stake. They were waiting on millions in stalled military aid from the United States, and Zelensky was seeking a high-priority White House meeting with Trump,” the newspaper reported. “Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that his country could improve its image if it completed corruption cases that have ‘inhibited the interaction between Ukraine and the USA,’ according to a readout of the call released by Kiev.”
“What neither government said publicly at the time was that Trump went even further — specifically pressing Ukraine’s president to reopen a corruption investigation involving former vice president Joe Biden’s son, according to two people familiar with the call, which is now the subject of an explosive whistleblower complaint,” the paper reported.
It was former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in his role as Trump’s television defense lawyer, who followed-up on Trump’s call.
“Days after the two presidents spoke, Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, met with an aide to the Ukrainian president in Madrid and spelled out two specific cases he believed Ukraine should pursue,” The Post reported. “One was a probe of a Ukrainian gas tycoon who had Biden’s son Hunter on his board. Another was an allegation that Democrats colluded with Ukraine to release information on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort during the 2016 election.”
“Your country owes it to us and to your country to find out what really happened,” Giuliani said he told the aide, Andriy Yermak.
Read the full report.
