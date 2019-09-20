Quantcast
Connect with us

Latest bombshell details Rudy Giuliani’s quid pro quo with Ukraine: ‘Your country owes it to us’

Published

57 mins ago

on

More details continue to come out about President Donald Trump’s alleged extortion of Ukraine for campaign assistance.

The latest revelations came from a report published by The Washington Post Friday evening.

The newspaper flushed out the apparent quid pro quo Trump sought.

“When President Trump spoke on the telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in late July, the Ukrainians had a lot at stake. They were waiting on millions in stalled military aid from the United States, and Zelensky was seeking a high-priority White House meeting with Trump,” the newspaper reported. “Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that his country could improve its image if it completed corruption cases that have ‘inhibited the interaction between Ukraine and the USA,’ according to a readout of the call released by Kiev.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What neither government said publicly at the time was that Trump went even further — specifically pressing Ukraine’s president to reopen a corruption investigation involving former vice president Joe Biden’s son, according to two people familiar with the call, which is now the subject of an explosive whistleblower complaint,” the paper reported.

It was former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in his role as Trump’s television defense lawyer, who followed-up on Trump’s call.

“Days after the two presidents spoke, Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, met with an aide to the Ukrainian president in Madrid and spelled out two specific cases he believed Ukraine should pursue,” The Post reported. “One was a probe of a Ukrainian gas tycoon who had Biden’s son Hunter on his board. Another was an allegation that Democrats colluded with Ukraine to release information on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort during the 2016 election.”

“Your country owes it to us and to your country to find out what really happened,” Giuliani said he told the aide, Andriy Yermak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway’s husband scorches Democrats for not impeaching Trump in blistering WaPo op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been "emboldened" by congressional inaction, according to a powerful new op-ed published Friday evening by The Washington Post.

The bipartisan appeal was written by prominent Republican attorney George Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Neal Katyal, who served as the acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN analyst has a question for Dems: ‘How low will Trump have to go for you to impeach him?’

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Following a day of bombshell reports on the rapidly-growing scandal involving President Donald Trump and Ukraine, a CNN analyst wondered it will take for House Democrats to impeach the commander-in-chief.

Earlier on Friday, in an interview with NPR, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was still not in favor of impeaching Trump.

CNN analyst and New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali wondered what -- if anything -- could result in Speaker Pelosi backing impeachment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Latest bombshell details Rudy Giuliani’s quid pro quo with Ukraine: ‘Your country owes it to us’

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

More details continue to come out about President Donald Trump's alleged extortion of Ukraine for campaign assistance.

The latest revelations came from a report published by The Washington Post Friday evening.

The newspaper flushed out the apparent quid pro quo Trump sought.

"When President Trump spoke on the telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in late July, the Ukrainians had a lot at stake. They were waiting on millions in stalled military aid from the United States, and Zelensky was seeking a high-priority White House meeting with Trump," the newspaper reported. "Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that his country could improve its image if it completed corruption cases that have 'inhibited the interaction between Ukraine and the USA,' according to a readout of the call released by Kiev."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image