Latest Democrat to back impeachment did so live on MSNBC: ‘We have no choice’

Yet another Democrat is backing impeachment following the latest revelations that Donald Trump allegedly solicited foreign election interference from Ukraine in return for military aid.

The movement for impeachment grew significantly on Monday.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi interview Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who has not been publicly backing impeachment.

“What’s happened in the last week greatly disturbs me. I’d said yesterday and I’m just going to be very frank tonight, we are a divided country and that scares me. But we cannot be divided on following the rule of law,” Dingell explained. “And what we have heard in the last week is deeply disturbing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As members of Congress, we have a fundamental responsibility to protect our national security and to protect the Constitution. We have no choice now but to launch an investigation that is going to give us the facts. That is our moral responsibility,” she explained.

“So I guess I’m joining with many of my other colleagues. And I hope my Republican colleagues will think about this because they too need to be concerned about rule of the law,” Dingell said.

Watch: