Lawmaker flips on impeachment over Trump’s Ukraine scandal: ‘I don’t think we have much of a choice’
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said on Monday that lawmakers don’t “have much of a choice” but to impeach President Donald Trump, who allegedly asked Ukraine’s president to fabricate dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“You have also been clear, sir, at least up until now that you are not supportive of impeachment against the president,” CNN host Poppy Harlow told Gonzalez. “You said just in June the best way to impeach Trump is to defeat him in 2020.”
“But if The Wall Street Journal reporting bears out — and we have no reason to believe it won’t — that the president eight times demanded this investigation by Ukraine and if there was any quid pro quo for U.S. aid to Ukraine, do you then support impeachment of the president?” the CNN host asked.
“I don’t think we have a choice under the Constitution,” Gonzalez replied, “we must move forward with impeachment proceedings.”
“I don’t think we’ll have much of a choice,” he continued. “It seems like the president is really pushing us for impeachment proceedings. I don’t know if he’s baiting us, that he has a personal agenda that he thinks this is helpful for him.”
Republicans can only defend Trump’s lawlessness by engaging in ‘disturbing political gymnastics’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Monday told CNN's John Berman that he has been incredibly disturbed by the Republican Party's transformation into a personality cult surrounding President Donald Trump.
In the wake of new revelations about the president repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Kildee said he was stunned to see so many Republicans either remaining silent or working to defend the president's actions.
"The framers of our Constitution anticipated the possibility of a rogue presidency," he said. "What they did not anticipate is that an entire political party... would wrap their arms around a president who so clearly is flaunting the law. It's so disturbing to see the political messaging gymnastics that some of these Republicans are doing to try to either divert attention away from this terrible moment or to somehow justify it as if, 'Well, it's really not that bad.'"
Trump must be removed if the Ukraine scandal is proven: CNN’s John Avlon
On Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day," fact checker John Avlon broke down the seriousness of the allegations against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal — and said that he must be removed as president if the facts are confirmed.
"Perspective is the thing we have least of in our politics," said Avlon. "Let’s put this latest Trump scandal in perspective before the weight of Washington normalization once again defines deviancy down. To investigate his political rival Joe Biden’s son — and keep in mind this was one day after the Mueller hearings on Capitol Hill — the very next day, President Trump is accused of being at it again. This time from the Oval Office potentially using taxpayer dollars as leverage."
Former CIA operative explains why there’s ‘probably’ a recording of Trump’s call to Ukraine
Former CIA operative Robert Baer warned during a CNN interview that President Donald Trump is going to do whatever he can to hide the transcript of his call with Ukraine from ever being released. He even went so far as to speculate that there's likely a recording of the call.
In a panel discussion Sunday, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin asked if there was a tape of the call.
"I think there probably is one," said Baer. "The whistleblower wouldn’t come forward without good evidence. When you bring a charge against the president of the United States, you better be well-equipped to back that up. Now, I don’t know whether this was an intercepted phone call of the president of Ukraine or it’s a White House transcript itself. But I would imagine this has got so much attention, there’s got to be a transcript out there."