Like the ‘Titanic hitting an iceberg’: Here’s why our system isn’t prepared for the US president to be a counterintelligence threat

On Thursday, former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa analyzed why the White House’s move to suppress a whistleblower on President Donald Trump’s unspecified “promise” to a foreign leader is so damaging — and exposes a critical shortcoming of the U.S. intelligence system that no one saw coming.

The problem, Rangappa argued, is that rules designed to hold high-ranking government officials accountable for criminal acts aren’t designed to investigate counterintelligence acts — and the president, with his powers over classification and the intelligence state — can prevent independent bodies like Congress from learning about such wrongdoing because the nature of these government operations are designed to be secret:

THREAD: Excellent point made by my colleague @juliettekayyem just now as we discussed on @CNN: Our system is not designed to address, expose, or neutralize a national security threat when the threat is THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

2. The system *is* well equipped to handle merely criminal behavior: You know, garden variety Nixon-type presidential obstruction of justice and related crimes — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

3. But let’s look at the loopholes when POTUS may be furthering the interests of a foreign adversary: First, the Special Counsel regs, which do not contemplate a counterintelligence investigation, only a criminal one — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

4. This is why the Mueller Report only details the outcomes of crimes investigated, not the much bigger foreign intelligence and counterintelligence story (which is likely ongoing) — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

5. Even on the counterintelligence front, the FBI hits a wall in its ability to take action if the national security threat is POTUS himself. I explain why here https://t.co/nTsyIBxwL2 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

6. Further, even congressional oversight enters a constitutional thicket when it comes to the President’s foreign affairs powers, as I explained in this thread https://t.co/981HxIN4R3 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

7. It means that POTUS can practically “go dark” when it comes to his conversations/negotiations with foreign leaders (as Trump has, repeatedly, in his private conversations w Putin, with no one present and destroying notes afterwards) — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

8. Congress could argue that oversight is required bc POTUS has broken the law or is abusing power…but you can’t make that argument if you don’t know or can’t find out the substance of the convo in the first place! — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

9. Similarly, Congress is hamstrung in using its ultimate check — impeachment — when it cannot even uncover or see the potentially illegal activity which would form the basis for it — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

10. This is the separation of powers roadblock that is created when POTUS is potentially abusing his foreign affairs and nat sec powers…like the Titanic, every compartment in the hull is being breached, bc the system doesn’t foresee hitting an iceberg in precisely this way pic.twitter.com/2v1lIqqqSq — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019

Sorry, I linked to wrong thread in Tweet #6! Here is the one I meant to reference https://t.co/O6LsUo3H8O — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 19, 2019