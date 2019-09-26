‘Like Watergate, but more whining’: The Internet roars with laughter as Trump rants ‘greatest scam’ in face of impeachment

President Donald Trump started off the second full day of his impeachment nightmare with an all-caps yelp, and other social media users loved to see it.

The White House released a summary Wednesday of Trump’s July 25 call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky showing he tried to pressure the foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, and a whistleblower complaint detailing the scheme will be released Thursday morning, when his acting director of national intelligence will testify on those topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday, and the president tweeted out an angry complaint about his sudden predicament.

“THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!” Trump growled.

THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

The outburst seemed to amuse many Twitter users.

Talking about yourself again Donnie? — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Traitor says what? — Lorraine FrankenBerry-Cereal (@BerryFLW) September 26, 2019

We know you are. Thank you for admitting it. — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 26, 2019

panic-tweeting at 7 in the morning while waiting for someone, anyone to come change his big stinky diaper Trump is my favorite Trump — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

The evidence is literally in the transcript that you released. The acting Director of National Intelligence, who you appointed, deemed the whistleblower complaint "credible and urgent." You're fighting against evidence coming from…your own office. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 26, 2019

It’s like Watergate, but with more whining. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 26, 2019

Let’s remember. It’s not just about this call. It’s about previous calls and actions beforehand as well. Was support withheld when you mentioned Biden on Ukraine call. Was it a quid pro quo implication or reference. Doesn’t have to be on this call alone — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

I’m genuinely enjoying watching this impeachment take over your life and your mind full-time. No wonder you called Nancy Pelosi and begged her for a deal. It’s just not surprising you couldn’t make one. After all, you’ve made zero deals with anyone since being “elected”. — Shugar (@GregShugar) September 26, 2019

Are you referring to all the promises you made in your campaign? Or to the fact Russia interfered in the election to help you with you and your campaign’s encouragement? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 26, 2019

An epitaph for your entire presidency? — Doctor Kim (@DocKimResists) September 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT