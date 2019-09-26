Quantcast
‘Like Watergate, but more whining’: The Internet roars with laughter as Trump rants ‘greatest scam’ in face of impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump started off the second full day of his impeachment nightmare with an all-caps yelp, and other social media users loved to see it.

The White House released a summary Wednesday of Trump’s July 25 call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky showing he tried to pressure the foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, and a whistleblower complaint detailing the scheme will be released Thursday morning, when his acting director of national intelligence will testify on those topics.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday, and the president tweeted out an angry complaint about his sudden predicament.

“THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!” Trump growled.

The outburst seemed to amuse many Twitter users.


